ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers list rookie Kenny Pickett atop quarterback depth chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Kenny Pickett era is officially here. The Pittsburgh Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart -- ahead of Mitch Trubisky -- for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills. "I don't want to dump the responsibility of what transpired at Mitch's feet,"...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
RUMOR: Steelers make bold choice in Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky QB battle
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from Kenny Pickett in his first NFL action during Week 4 against the New York Jets. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are expectations around the league that the Steelers are moving forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky in the process.
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Yardbarker
Steelers Officially Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB
This was expected after Pickett entered the game against the Jets in place of veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday. Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
