Safe on Square returns to Manchester Oct. 31
One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,653 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
radio7media.com
Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!
Special Manchester Recreation Events
The Manchester Recreation Center first-ever Halloween bash and movie will take place at Rotary Park on October 22nd. There will be games, a costume contest, a cake walk, and a few other activities taking place before the movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The second is our Common John 5k and...
WKRN
Newsmaker: John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for a fall fundraiser that’s great for the family and supports local families in need! CEO of The Well Outreach Shelly Sassen and John Maher of John Maher Builders join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to talk more about the Whole Hog Festival.
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
williamsonherald.com
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the best pumpkin patch in each state, including this fun fall favorite in Tennessee.
murfreesborotn.gov
"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
WDEF
Chattanooga Pride holds annual ‘Pride Parade and Festival’
Concluding what has been an eventful Pride Week for the 2022 Chattanooga Pride Board was a swamping turnout for their annual Pride Parade and Festival. Several LGBTQ plus community members and allies were more than willing to speak out about the controversial video showing of a local child participating in a ‘family friendly drag show’ at Wanderlinger Brewing Company last week.
williamsonherald.com
Pet adoption event scheduled Friday at Saint Goose shop on Second Avenue in Franklin
Berry Farms Animal Hospital will partner with Saint Goose and the Williamson County Animal Center for Bow Wow & Bubbles, a pet adoption event for neighbors and their canine friends at Saint Goose Friday from 6-9 p.m. This special event will include available dogs from Williamson County Animal Center that...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption October 4, 2022
Lots and LOTS of cats and dogs available for adoption during this weeks visit to PAWS. Several tiny kittens and one very large cat along with a ton of friendly playful dogs all in need of good homes. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS...
newstalk941.com
Young Cookeville Native To Star In New Mini Drama Series On Peacock
A young Cookeville native is set to star in a new Peacock streaming show called “A Friend of the Family,” which airs on Thursday. 9-year-old Elle Lisic plays Susan, the sister of an Idaho girl abducted twice by a neighbor in the 1970s. The 9-episode series chronicles the true story of the events.
Loretta Lynn: Coal Miner’s Band lead guitarist reflects on memories with country star
Dave Thornhill told News 2 Lynn was like a sister to him, and he likely spent more time with the star than her own family, performing across the country in sold out shows.
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
wgnsradio.com
Recognize These Women?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash after TN festival
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from Saturday’s Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred after the nighttime show on Saturday, Oct. 1, and all four members on […]
marketplace.org
This Tennessee library can offer more services — when it pays as much as McDonald’s
The role of the public library within a community is expanding. Across the country, public libraries are providing more community and social services, including child care, digital literacy assistance and small business and entrepreneurship courses. And more libraries are hiring social workers to connect people who need food, housing and...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU after Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss. Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service...
williamsonherald.com
Townhome fire in Franklin causes significant damage to unit but no injuries
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a townhome in the Del Rio Commons community early Tuesday morning. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the two occupants and their pet dog escaped unharmed, but have been displaced. Firefighters were dispatched just before...
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
