ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Safe on Square returns to Manchester Oct. 31

One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,653 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
MANCHESTER, TN
radio7media.com

Historic Downtown Pulaski Presents Next Saturdays

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!
PULASKI, TN
On Target News

Special Manchester Recreation Events

The Manchester Recreation Center first-ever Halloween bash and movie will take place at Rotary Park on October 22nd. There will be games, a costume contest, a cake walk, and a few other activities taking place before the movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The second is our Common John 5k and...
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for a fall fundraiser that’s great for the family and supports local families in need! CEO of The Well Outreach Shelly Sassen and John Maher of John Maher Builders join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to talk more about the Whole Hog Festival.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Volunteers#Old Times#Arts And Crafts#Old Timers Day
williamsonherald.com

Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
BRENTWOOD, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Pride holds annual ‘Pride Parade and Festival’

Concluding what has been an eventful Pride Week for the 2022 Chattanooga Pride Board was a swamping turnout for their annual Pride Parade and Festival. Several LGBTQ plus community members and allies were more than willing to speak out about the controversial video showing of a local child participating in a ‘family friendly drag show’ at Wanderlinger Brewing Company last week.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption October 4, 2022

Lots and LOTS of cats and dogs available for adoption during this weeks visit to PAWS. Several tiny kittens and one very large cat along with a ton of friendly playful dogs all in need of good homes. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

Young Cookeville Native To Star In New Mini Drama Series On Peacock

A young Cookeville native is set to star in a new Peacock streaming show called “A Friend of the Family,” which airs on Thursday. 9-year-old Elle Lisic plays Susan, the sister of an Idaho girl abducted twice by a neighbor in the 1970s. The 9-episode series chronicles the true story of the events.
COOKEVILLE, TN
visitcookevilletn.com

The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)

​​The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Recognize These Women?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU after Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss. Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Townhome fire in Franklin causes significant damage to unit but no injuries

The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a townhome in the Del Rio Commons community early Tuesday morning. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the two occupants and their pet dog escaped unharmed, but have been displaced. Firefighters were dispatched just before...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy