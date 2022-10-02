ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

republicansarethenewconfederacy
6d ago

blast that picture of Lombardo proudly shaking the hand of Trump "after he attacked the united states capital" That picture alone says everything you need to know about the integrity of Joe Lombardo 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Sassy27
6d ago

Lombardo is a horrible hypocrite! Trying to backtrack from the truth. Like we voters are too stupid to look up all the times he used Dumpt for his own benefit, but now tries to back away…🙄🙄🙄

Dottie Webster
6d ago

didn't they talk about anything else except President Trump? the article was so biased, I deleted it before even reading all of it! give us NEWS, not leftist rhetoric!

17
KOLO TV Reno

CNN poll: Republican candidates lead in 3 Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican candidates hold leads among likely voters in three statewide races, a new poll from CNN shows. In the race for U.S. Senate, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has 48% support among likely voters while 46% support Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Among registered voters, Cortez Masto holds a three-point lead, 47%-44%.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

In four key midterms races, Democrats stick to abortion while Republicans focus on inflation

With just 32 days to go to the midterm election, Republican candidates are honing in on the economy and immigration on the campaign trail. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates are pivoting to abortion access and threats to democracy. Vaughn Hillyard reports from Arizona, Antonia Hylton reports from North Carolina, Natasha Korecki reports from Wisconsin and Ali Raffa reports from Georgia.Oct. 7, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada election watchdog groups prepping for 2022 midterms

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada election watchdog groups held a virtual press conference Thursday to go over how they're preparing for the upcoming 2022 midterms. Silver State Voices is launching a nonpartisan poll monitoring program, getting ready to staff election protection hotlines and more. The...
NEVADA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state. According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Alabama’s arguments in voting rights case are clearly grounded in white supremacy

On Tuesday, Alabama confirmed what we have long known to be true: Lawmakers there are willing to do anything in their power to deny the rights of communities of color. During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in Merrill v. Milligan, Alabama asserted that they have the authority to bypass the Voting Rights Act, a move that would give them free rein to essentially draw maps that favor white voters over voters of color.
ALABAMA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada ballot questions

CONDENSATION (Ballot Question) Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?
NEVADA STATE
knpr

For some in Nevada, Stewart Indian School is a monument to Indigenous resilience

The first graduating class of the Stewart Indian School in 1901. The school opened in 1890 with 37 students from local Washoe, Shoshone, and Paiute tribes. For most people outside of the Native community, the story of Indian boarding schools is hazy, if they know anything about it at all. But just outside of Carson City, the memory of what happened there is living and real.
NEVADA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
