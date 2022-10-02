Effective: 2022-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO