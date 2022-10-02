Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.

HAMPTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO