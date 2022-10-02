ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year

A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News

Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽‍♂️✅,"...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend

Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250. "With my health continuing to be my number...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race. "Well we...
TALLADEGA, AL
Sportscasting

Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move

Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today

Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News

NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race

In an unpredictable season and topsy-turvy playoffs, it only made sense that Talladega would deliver a wildcard result. A playoff driver won a playoff race for the first time this season. How about that?. Chase Elliott’s victory moves him to the next round, the only driver guaranteed to advance heading...
TALLADEGA, AL
lastwordonsports.com

A.J. Allmendinger Returns to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023

In an announcement expected this upcoming Wednesday, Kaulig Racing will announce A.J. Allmendinger as their full-time driver in the Cup Series. and a road it has been for a 40-year-old driver from Los Gatos, California. From tumultuous beginnings to a lack of success, he opted not to be held down...
MOTORSPORTS

