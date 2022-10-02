Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Not Attend King Charles’s Palace Reception
On September 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla will host members of the royal family and world leaders for a reception ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. They will not, however, be hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. People reports that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially...
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected
During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Anne Shares What Mother Queen Elizabeth’s Last Day Was Like In Moving Tribute
Princess Anne remembered her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute on Sep. 13, where she revealed she was at the Queen’s side all of her final day. The Queen’s only daughter wrote about how “humbling and uplifting” it was to accompany her mom “on her final journey.”
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
King Charles III reign may be one of the shortest ever, says royal expert – but history will be kind
HISTORY, I believe, will be kind to King Charles III. No doubt his reign will be short, maybe one of the shortest ever. As a result, his time on the throne will not be a remarkable one, in historical terms. That said, his contribution to the world during his entire...
Princess Anne Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Final 24 Hours
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Break Their Silence After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We’re So Happy You’re Back With Grandpa’
A bond that can’t be broken. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have spoken out following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Eugenie, 32, shared a letter from herself and Beatrice, 34, to their “dearest Grannie” via Instagram on Saturday, September 17:. We’ve not been able...
Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign
A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
King Charles & Queen Consort Camila's Alleged Love Child Is Applying For DNA Test: 'They Will Have To Answer To That'
The saga continues! For years, a man named Simon Dorante-Day has claimed he's the secret love child of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and since he's been pestered by the media after Queen Elizabeth's September 8 death, he's once again speaking out to try and prove his story. In...
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
U.K.・
Comments / 0