ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4z8l_0iJIUhoV00
Randy Dominguez / KNN

California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.

Once CHP officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located two vehicles that were fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters pronounced one person deceased at the scene.

It was unknown at the time how many other victims were transported.

CHP did arrest one person for DUI.

CHP issued a Sig Alert for the # 1 and 2 lanes for the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue for an unknown period of time.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 6

JN
2d ago

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if you kill someone because you were drunk driving that should be first degree murder. When you drink and get behind the wheel you are knowingly creating an environment where you could very well cause an accident where someone dies.

Reply
19
Explain It Please
2d ago

In other words (since they don’t report much that is useful), a drunk driver was involved in a motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of someone else. Give the offender’s name. Show his picture.

Reply
13
Related
paininthepass.info

Driver ID In A Fatal Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Main St. In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Driver killed has been ID after a major crash involving three vehicles on northbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision. The crash happened about 4:50am Wednesday September...
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#10 Freeway#Knn
z1077fm.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI

A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KTLA

Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto

Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
ADELANTO, CA
foxla.com

Adelanto street vendor attacked at gunpoint, deputies searching for 3 suspects

ADELANTO, Calif. - A street vendor was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto Sunday night, and deputies are searching for three suspects, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to calls of an armed robbery near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vendor was working at the corner when he was approached by three men, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. One of the men pushed the vendor to the ground while another pointed a handgun at him. The vendor tried to run, but he was pushed to the ground and hurt his knees, deputies said.
ADELANTO, CA
vvng.com

Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street. Sheriff’s officials said as...
HESPERIA, CA
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail

Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple

A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
HESPERIA, CA
theavtimes.com

Passenger killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the passenger who died Friday evening when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed while trying to pass a car in Lancaster. He was 28-year-old Timothy Doerr of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy