1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.

Once CHP officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located two vehicles that were fully engulfed in flames with one person trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters pronounced one person deceased at the scene.

It was unknown at the time how many other victims were transported.

CHP did arrest one person for DUI.

CHP issued a Sig Alert for the # 1 and 2 lanes for the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue for an unknown period of time.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

