ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

By Melissa Luna, City of El Paso
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkASj_0iJIUCe600

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’.

The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. The health and wellness event was created to encourage residents to eat healthy and adapt to a healthy lifestyle. Guests will have the opportunity to receive valuable information about diabetes, vaccine-preventable diseases, nutrition, and connect with local medical providers. The event will feature free health screenings, dental services, cooking demonstrations, and family activities. Free flu shots will be provided to anyone who is 6 months and older with no appointment or insurance required. Everyone who attends will receive free giveaways and door prizes will be announced throughout the event.

For more information you can visit, Be Well El Paso (bewellep.com)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

YWCA El Paso ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ fundraiser returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will be hosting its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 27. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is famous for having men walk in red high-heel shoes as a sign of solidarity, challenging gender stereotypes and raising awareness of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

First annual El Paso Teddy Bear Run set for Oct. 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new run/walk event in the Borderland aims to help families with children pay for their medical expenses. The United Healthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) is hosting the first-ever El Paso Teddy Bear Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3233 N. Mesa St. The event will offer both a 5K run […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Over 200 nonprofits have registered for El Paso Giving Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says they are hosting El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. El Paso Giving Day will be on Oct. 20 and the foundation says this year 202 nonprofits have registered to participate. The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says their seventh annual event will […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Government
93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Day#Local Life#Localevent#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
Vice

‘The Kids Are Starving’: 40 Hours on the Road With a Migrant Bus From Texas

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey — It was after midnight, and 40 hours into their journey from El Paso, the migrants were tired, hungry, and feeling scammed. Some complained their back hurt from sitting for so long, others worried about their starving kids in tow, and others about the smell. The air conditioner had stopped, the only bathroom had backed up, and the bus had started overheating on hills, forcing the driver to stop to allow the engine to cool off.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to host nurse hiring event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will host a new grad registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event on Tuesday, October 4th. Candidates will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.   Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fire Investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Salvation Army from multiple states responds to help with Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Salvation army of Texas and Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have begun helping survivors of Hurricane Ian. They have served 1,335 meals and 895 drinks to residents as of Sunday. Hurricane Ian made landfall and reached a category 4 storm on Wednesday, Sept. 28., causing major flooding and damage along […]
EL PASO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Celebrate National Taco Day with Local Entrepreneur

Today is National Taco Day. While tacos have likely been around for several hundred years, the exact evolution of the dish is obscure. Some historians, like professor Jeffrey M. Pilcher, suggest that the dish was developed during the 18th century in Mexican silver mines. In one of the first documented instances of the staple, they were known as “tacos de mineros,” or miners’ tacos.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy