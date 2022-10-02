City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’.

The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. The health and wellness event was created to encourage residents to eat healthy and adapt to a healthy lifestyle. Guests will have the opportunity to receive valuable information about diabetes, vaccine-preventable diseases, nutrition, and connect with local medical providers. The event will feature free health screenings, dental services, cooking demonstrations, and family activities. Free flu shots will be provided to anyone who is 6 months and older with no appointment or insurance required. Everyone who attends will receive free giveaways and door prizes will be announced throughout the event.

For more information you can visit, Be Well El Paso (bewellep.com)

