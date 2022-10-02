Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Storytime In Atkins-Porter Garden Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Lori Barrow of the Paris BPU had everyone’s attention reading a book about watertowers at the W.G. Rhea Library Storytime at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Tuesday morning. This week is Public Power Week and the BPU has many community activities, including the free cookout for everyone Thursday in downtown Paris. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Glen Kendall
Mr. Glen Kendall, 81, of Tiptonville, passed away Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Graveside services for Mr. Kendall will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cobbs Chapel Cemetery in the Shawtown community. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Scarecrows On The Square Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris Association has announced the winners of the 2022 Scarecrow on the Square contest, with Best of Show being the Henry County Medical Center plant operations. If you look closely, there really is water coming out of the Scarecrow’s sink. Rachel Steedly of the Downtown...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Homecoming Court Named
Troy, Tenn.–Congratulations to the 2022 Obion County Central High School Football Homecoming royalty. Karli Taylor was crowned Queen at Friday’s game. From left: Sophomore Maid Hannah Taylor, Senior Second Maid Alexis Alexander, Senior First Maid Brylee Brown, Queen Karli Taylor, Junior Maid Sara Beth Key, and Freshman Maid Hartleigh-Jo Cary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Bill Dunning
Mr. Bill Dunning, 83, of Union City, passed away Sunday night at his home. Memorial services for Mr. Dunning will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Thursday at South Fulton Baptist Church. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
radionwtn.com
Ethan Torsak To Kick Off Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Noon on the Square will kick off Friday, October 7 with Paris musician Ethan Torsak and food provided by Perry’s BBQ. Noon on the Square is held every Friday in October and sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. It draws hundreds to downtown Paris. The events are...
radionwtn.com
Reception Honors Lee School History
Paris, Tenn.–Ray Harding reads a history of long-time Lee School Principal Charlie McGehee’s career at Sunday’s reception at the Paris Academy of the Arts. The Academy is now home to the former Lee School and a commemoration of the school’s history was held along with a dedication of Room 2 to Miss McGehee by Ray and Noragene Harding. The late Miss McGehee is honored with the school bell she rang every day at school, along with a framed photo of her and plaque on the Room 2 door, which is now the Academy office. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
radionwtn.com
Canines (And Even Felines) Gather For Blessing Of The Pets
Paris, Tenn.–Who says dogs and cats don’t get along? Dozens of canines of all ages, shapes and sizes and even a few cats showed up for Monday evening’s Blessing of the Pets at Atkins-Porter Dog Park in Paris. The Blessing is an annual event sponsored by First Christian Church. In photo, Trixie Terrell, Ruff Jones and Brownie McFarlin crowd around Troy Barrow as he reads the blessing and gets ready to hand out treats. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 3, 2022
Martha Joan “Momma Jo” Barnes, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Wylie and Lula (Hill) Parker. She was a seamstress, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she...
radionwtn.com
UC Energy Authority Outage Quickly Repaired
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 2000 customers Sunday October 2 at about 3:15. Union City Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said, “Our Industrial Substation had a 13KV switch burn up causing the substation’s main breaker to open. Power was restored to all customers around 3:45 after the UCEA team switched a circuit to an alternative path while repairs were made.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Weather Perfect For 38th Oktoberfest
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fairgrounds was crowded all day Saturday for the 38th Oktoberfest sponsored by Holy Cross Catholic Church. Activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, 5K run, bake sale, dozens of arts and crafts vendors, and good food kept everyone busy and entertained. Not to mention that the weather was perfect. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Shirley Casey
Shirley Casey, 91, passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, in her home in Louisville, Tennessee. Shirley Winifred Carter was born Tuesday, February 17, 1931, to Winfred Harold Carter and Mildred Eleanor Moseley Carter in Martin, Tennessee. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: W.H. and Mildred Carter; a brother: Larry Carter and a son: John Casey.
radionwtn.com
Paris BPU To Celebrate Public Power Week With Free Cookout, Giveaways & More
Paris, Tenn- Each year during the first full week of October, public utilities across the country celebrate Public Power Week to bring awareness to the advantages of having a public power provider. As Paris BPU offers more than just electricity, we celebrate Public Utilities Week- Paris BPU also provides city residents with Water and Wastewater services.
radionwtn.com
Somber Clothesline Project Program Draws Large Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A large and somber crowd was on hand in downtown Paris Monday evening for the unveiling of The Clothesline Project which raises awareness of the horrors of domestic violence all over the country and right here at home. Organized by Jane Etheridge of Phases to Freedom, the program...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County to Benefit From State Tourism Project
Tourism promotion for Obion County will be getting a big boost, thanks to an upcoming photo and video shoot. Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News about an opportunity to promote the county at no cost.(AUDIO) Ms. Frilling said the finished photos and video will...
radionwtn.com
Record-Breaking Year For Tourism Celebrated
Memphis, Tenn.–A group representing Obion and Lake Counties attended the 2022 Tennessee Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held this year at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis. Included from Discovery Park were Scott Williams, president and CEO; Dr. Emalee Buttrey, director of education and museum experience; Tammy...
radionwtn.com
Officer Adams Graduated From Training Academy
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Patrol Officer Stefanie Adams was graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. She has completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training. Officer Adams is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. From left in photo: Patrol Captain Eric Reed, Patrol Officer Stefanie Adams, Criminal Investigations Captain Tommy Erwin and Chief Don Teal. Chief Teal said, “Great job Stefanie and we are excited for you to be back home.” (Martin PD photo).
radionwtn.com
David Landon Keesee
Mr. David Landon Keesee, 63, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, formally of Murray, Kentucky, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, February 14, 1959, in Weisbuden, Germany, the beloved son of the late Thomas Keesee and Barbara Knobf Killen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife: Loretta Joni Keesee.
Comments / 0