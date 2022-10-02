Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet man, 18, charged with shooting juvenile in suburban Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A Joliet man has been charged with shooting a juvenile in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. Anthony L. Brown, Jr., 18, faces of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
Wood Dale Police Department says residents can safely leave homes after hours-long barricade
Police said there had been a recent funeral among the family who live in the home, and that it's a highly emotional time for them.
napervillelocal.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman Multiple Times At Hotel In Naperville
A Chicago man is being held in DuPage County Jail without bond after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Extended Stay Hotel on Center Point Circle in Naperville. Willie Tidwell, 50, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 10 incident.
Police investigating after student with gun reported at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling
A middle school in northwest suburban Wheeling was put on lockdown while police investigated a report of a student potentially with a handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside
Police are investigating the relationship.
wbrc.com
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago. All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who has been missing for days from the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lindsey Salinas, 15, was last seen leaving her residence around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former North Chicago cop swims half a mile to save mom during Hurricane Ian
A former North Chicago police officer swam half a mile to save his mother from drowning in her Florida home during Hurricane Ian.
Smash-and-grab robbers hit jewelry store in Hawthorn Mall, Vernon Hills police say
One suspect threatened an employee with a hammer when they called 911, police said.
Irving Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring Chicago police unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the Northwest Side, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Fire erupts at Rolling Meadows home
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Emergency crews battled a house fire in Rolling Meadows Tuesday afternoon. The fire erupted in the 2300 block of Oak Lane. SkyFOX was over the scene, and smoke could be seen coming from the roof. No injuries have been reported.
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash
A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police. One person was...
Comments / 0