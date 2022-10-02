Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch
ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
recordpatriot.com
Fazzi's scores trifecta for taste buds
COLLINSVILLE — I was really craving Greek food and I finally satisfied my crave at Fazzi’s. Fazzi’s, at 1813 Vandalia St. in Collinsville, is an old-school favorite of many. I love Fazzi’s for its Greek food, but it also serves Italian and American food. It’s a trifecta for the taste buds.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
recordpatriot.com
Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters perform in Jerseyville Friday
JERSEYVILLE – As a part of the Rock the Block concert series, Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters will perform at City Center Plaza, 403 N. State St., in Jerseyville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters has performed at thousands of...
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Polar!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville's 15-foot pollinator sculpture creating quite the buzz about town
CARLINVILLE — In July 2019, when a volunteer group called Make Carlinville Beautiful finished planting a pollinator garden at the Carlinville Amtrak Station, someone asked what would be planted at the north end. Feeling tired but proud of its work, the group decided to plan a rock garden or...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River I-Cash event set
WOOD RIVER — In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, state Sen. Kris Tharp, D-Bethalto, is bringing the I-Cash services to Wood River. “Unclaimed property is commonly intangible and thus more difficult for families to know what is owed to them,” said Tharp. “I encourage any Illinois resident to visit an I-Cash event to check if they have any unclaimed property.”
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
recordpatriot.com
Beverly Farm marks 125 years
GODFREY — It began with two buildings and two residents in 1897. It is now a large, planned community in Godfrey that includes 400 persons with developmental disabilities and places for them to work, eat, have fun, and receive care and services. The Beverly Farm Foundation kicked off its...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
recordpatriot.com
Historic figures return for Alton's Vintage Voices
ALTON — The dead returned to speak amid the gravestones at Alton City Cemetery this weekend for the 21st Annual Vintage Voices event, which featured re-enactors portraying the city’s notable departed. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA portrayed people who had an impact on Alton's...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
