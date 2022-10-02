ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

recordpatriot.com

Alton farmers market plans Brews & Brunch

ALTON — “Brews & Brunch” is planned Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and & Henry Street in downtown Alton. From 8 a.m. to noon, guests can grab beverages and hot breakfast items from vendors. Solar Smoothies...
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Fazzi's scores trifecta for taste buds

COLLINSVILLE — I was really craving Greek food and I finally satisfied my crave at Fazzi’s. Fazzi’s, at 1813 Vandalia St. in Collinsville, is an old-school favorite of many. I love Fazzi’s for its Greek food, but it also serves Italian and American food. It’s a trifecta for the taste buds.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Polar!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Wood River I-Cash event set

WOOD RIVER — In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, state Sen. Kris Tharp, D-Bethalto, is bringing the I-Cash services to Wood River. “Unclaimed property is commonly intangible and thus more difficult for families to know what is owed to them,” said Tharp. “I encourage any Illinois resident to visit an I-Cash event to check if they have any unclaimed property.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2Now

Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K

CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
CENTRALIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Beverly Farm marks 125 years

GODFREY — It began with two buildings and two residents in 1897. It is now a large, planned community in Godfrey that includes 400 persons with developmental disabilities and places for them to work, eat, have fun, and receive care and services. The Beverly Farm Foundation kicked off its...
GODFREY, IL
timesnewspapers.com

“It’s Going To Be Incredible”

Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KIRKWOOD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Historic figures return for Alton's Vintage Voices

ALTON — The dead returned to speak amid the gravestones at Alton City Cemetery this weekend for the 21st Annual Vintage Voices event, which featured re-enactors portraying the city’s notable departed. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA portrayed people who had an impact on Alton's...
ALTON, IL
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

