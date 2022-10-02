TORONTO, ON — Former Astros’ star George Springer was carted off the field in Game 2 of Toronto’s wildcard Game 2 loss to Seattle. With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, the Mariners' J.P. Crawford hit a ball to shallow center field. Springer came running in for it and shortstop Bo Bichette was heading out. The two both dove for it and collided.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO