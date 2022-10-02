ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

George Springer injured while diving for ball in Toronto's game against Seattle, carted off field

TORONTO, ON — Former Astros’ star George Springer was carted off the field in Game 2 of Toronto’s wildcard Game 2 loss to Seattle. With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, the Mariners' J.P. Crawford hit a ball to shallow center field. Springer came running in for it and shortstop Bo Bichette was heading out. The two both dove for it and collided.
KHOU

Mariners come back in Game 2 to eliminate Toronto, will face Astros in ALDS

TORONTO, ON — The Astros now know who they'll face in the American League Division Series, which begins Tuesday in Houston. The Seattle Mariners, who won Game 1 of their wildcard series with Toronto, came back to beat Toronto in Game 2 to sweep the series and will now face the Astros in the American League Division Series.
