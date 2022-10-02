Read full article on original website
BBC
Protests in Iran: State-run live TV hacked by protesters
Iran's state-run broadcaster was apparently hacked on air Saturday, with a news bulletin interrupted by a protest against the country's leader. A mask appeared on the screen, followed by an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him. The group called itself "Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice. It...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
BBC
Crimea bridge partly reopens after huge explosion - Russia
Light traffic has resumed on Russia's only bridge to Crimea, hours after a huge blast brought down sections of the roadway. The blast on Europe's longest bridge - a symbol of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 - killed three people, investigators say. The victims were in...
BBC
Why Russia but not China faces human rights action
This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription
Antalya is a longtime Russian tourist destination that's become a refuge for those who don't want to fight in the war. But things are getting more complicated for Russians in Turkey.
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead, authorities said Sunday. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters that he had submitted his report alleging unauthorized entry onto the government property and that police were investigating. “Let the legal process run its course, I don’t want to disclose all the details,” he said as he left the Na Klang district police station in northeastern Thailand. “Let the police do their work investigating.” Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene, with one climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other already outside.
BBC
Crimea bridge: Russia ramps up security after blast
Russia ramped up security on its only bridge to Crimea after a huge blast destroyed sections of it on Saturday. President Vladimir Putin has now ordered the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) to oversee the key connector to the occupied peninsula. The bridge is also a pivotal symbol of Russia's...
BBC
Blast causes only Crimea-Russia road bridge to collapse
WATCH: Putin is afraid of his own people - Zelensky. In an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian officials were beginning to “prepare their society” for the use of nuclear weapons. However, he says Russia is “not ready" to use nuclear weapons.
