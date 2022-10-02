Read full article on original website
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games
The Chicago Cubs won 116 games on this day in 1906, and Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the 1989 NLCS.
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
ABC7 Chicago
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI -- - Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
Mike Siani moving to Reds' dugout Monday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is not in the starting lineup on Monday against right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs. TJ Friedl will move to center field in place of Siani while Aristides Aquino enters the order to play right field and hit seventh. Aquino has a $2,200 salary...
ABC7 Chicago
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI -- - Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101...
ABC7 Chicago
The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as the next White Sox manager
Following Monday's announcement that Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager due to health concerns, general manager Rick Hahn has begun the search for a new skipper. Hahn's criteria for the next manager included recent dugout experience as a coach or manager for a winning organization, good communication skills and an understanding of how the game has evolved over the last decade. He also added this twist:
ABC7 Chicago
Tony La Russa stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager because of health concerns
CHICAGO -- Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager because of health concerns that kept him out of the dugout for the final five weeks of the season, he announced in a statement released Monday. La Russa, who will turn 78 on Tuesday, hasn't managed a...
Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak
LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Chicago is 36-43 in home games and 80-80 overall. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games...
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
Live coverage: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks at American Family Field, lineup and game updates
The Milwaukee Brewers finish their three-game series, and their season, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 3:10 p.m. today at American Family Field. Follow our reporters' updates from the game below. Milwaukee Brewers lineup vs. Diamondbacks. Yelich DH. Adames SS. Tellez 1B. Urias 2B. Peterson 3B. Mitchell CF. Hiura LF. Caratini...
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday
LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
Cubs send Zach McKinstry to bench on Tuesday evening
Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will sit in Cincinnati after Patrick Wisdom was chosen as Tuesday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 112 batted balls this season, McKinstry has produced a 3.6% barrel rate and a .287...
ABC7 Chicago
Reds host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak
LINE: Cubs -120, Reds -100; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati has a 62-99 record overall and a 33-47 record at home. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox
LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Chicago White Sox. Chicago has gone 37-43 at home and 81-80 overall. The White Sox rank 10th in the AL with 149 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
A Pair of 4-Run Innings Propel White Sox to 8-3 Win
Lucas Giolito was solid in his final start of the 2022 season. He fanned four and permitted just two hits and two walks. The Chicago White Sox righty finishes his season with an ERA of 4.90 in 161.2 IP. It was a disappointing year for Giolito, who will look to bounce back to his former self in 2023.
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
ABC7 Chicago
Reds look to break skid in matchup with the Cubs
LINE: Reds -131, Cubs +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to break a six-game skid when they play the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is 31-47 at home and 60-99 overall. The Reds have a 45-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
