Jacksonville, FL

Albany Herald

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?

Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve. Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered new information as to when Oliver will return to action for Atlanta's defense. The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL
Albany Herald

Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement

In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card TV Schedule

The lockout gave the Major League Baseball season a rocky start. The new 12-team playoff system will make sure it finishes with a flourish. The expanded playoffs begin Oct. 7, with a field consisting of three division winners and three wild-card entrants per league.
MLB
Albany Herald

Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award

SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
