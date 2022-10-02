Read full article on original website
Related
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles quietly enters retirement: ‘I didn’t tell anybody I retired’
Blake Bortles quietly entered official retirement this offseason and is announcing it for the first time. "I have not touched a football since January," the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said on a podcast. "I have officially retired." Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was with...
Albany Herald
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve. Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered new information as to when Oliver will return to action for Atlanta's defense. The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it...
Albany Herald
Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
Albany Herald
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville's Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last.
RELATED PEOPLE
UCF Knights Great QB Blake Bortled Retired from NFL
Former UCF Knights and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles retired from the National Football League.
Albany Herald
MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card TV Schedule
The lockout gave the Major League Baseball season a rocky start. The new 12-team playoff system will make sure it finishes with a flourish. The expanded playoffs begin Oct. 7, with a field consisting of three division winners and three wild-card entrants per league.
MLB・
Albany Herald
NFL, players union aim to release new concussion protocols before Thursday's game, source says
According to a source familiar with discussions between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over changes to the league's concussion policy, updates to the concussion protocol could come as early as Thursday. "The urgency on getting it done before tomorrow is that we'll have new protocols heading into Thursday...
NFL・
Albany Herald
Worth County's Chip Cooper earns Player of the Week Award
SYLVESTER — Worth County senior Chip Cooper has been selected as Georgia High School’s Player of the Week by the Georgia High School Football Daily. He will get his award Thursday at Worth County High School in Sylvester. Cooper earned the award for his performance Friday night in Eastman when the Worth County Rams beat Dodge County in a shoot-out 47-38.
IN THIS ARTICLE
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
In a heated exchange that took place during practice on Wednesday morning, Golden State's Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole.
NBA・
Comments / 0