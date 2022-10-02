Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Morgan Evans Gets Emotional On Stage Amid Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans delivered a heartbreaking performance of a song that seems to stem from his split from Kelsea Ballerini. The couple announced last month that they were going through a divorce, sharing statements on their social media channels. The marriage is coming to an end before Evans’ and Ballerini’s five-year anniversary, which was approaching in December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Loretta Lynn Was More Than Just the ‘Queen’ of Country Music
Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky. Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been...
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Nashville Property Goes Up for Sale: Take a Tour
Those searching for a new property to buy can have a piece of music history from Music City itself as the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn is selling her Nashville home. Loretta Lynn’s Rural Nashville Home Is An Opportunity For Some Lucky Home Buyers. Loretta Lynn is putting her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report
Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
In Style
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
The Boot
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0