ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TheDailyBeast

Loretta Lynn Was More Than Just the ‘Queen’ of Country Music

Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky. Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
OK! Magazine

Country Queen Loretta Lynn, 90, 'Planning Her Own Funeral': New Report

Is this the end of the road for country star Loretta Lynn? Five years after the singer suffered from a stroke, the 90-year-old is planning her own funeral, which will be the greatest country show, an insider divulged. The musician is supposedly listing her Nashville mansion on the market for just under $800,000. "Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will...
NASHVILLE, TN
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Duet
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

The Boot

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy