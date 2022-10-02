ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix

It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, MD
City
Oakland, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle on Baltimore bench Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles appear to be giving Mountcastle a breather in their penultimate game of the season. Jesus Aguilar will make the start on first base and bat fifth while Anthony Santander serves as the designated hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

O's celebrate prospects, take glimpse at bright future

BALTIMORE -- The future is bright for the Orioles. This year, they promoted prospects like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, both of whom became major contributors to a playoff push for most of the season. On Tuesday evening, infielder Jordan Westburg (named the club’s top Minor League player) and right-hander...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Greinke caps 'enjoyable season' as Royals' veteran ace

CLEVELAND -- Bobby Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had the Royals dugout laughing with his “pure speed” that led to his first career stolen base. Drew Waters’ power surge continued with the game-winning three-run homer in extra innings, his third of this series.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Baseball Players#Fenway Park#Orioles Beat#Dl Hall#American League
MLB

Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason

SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish

CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Season over, Longoria 'committed' to return to SF

SAN DIEGO -- Evan Longoria sat in the visiting clubhouse at Petco Park on Monday afternoon with his fractured right thumb submerged in a green Gatorade cup filled with ice water. The 36-year-old third baseman knew his thumb was broken as soon as he was struck by a sharply hit grounder that took a bad hop on Sunday, sending him to the injured list for the fourth time this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason

CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start

BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Fan dilemma: Consistently good vs. occasional titles?

The Red Sox are about to finish in last place again, for the fifth time in 11 years. This has been, by any measure, a dreary and disappointing and ultimately lost season at Fenway Park. But when you look at the big picture with them, something really hard to do at the end of a season like this, when you look back at the last 20 years, would you rather be a fan of them, or the Yankees? Or a Dodgers team that has won 110 games this season with two still left to play? Or even the Astros?
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Blue Jays begin postseason journey at home with clinch of top WC seed

BALTIMORE -- Soaked and shivering, the Blue Jays pulled off a key win Monday night at Camden Yards, putting themselves in position to clinch the top American League Wild Card seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. After handling their own business with a rain-shortened 5-1 win over...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance

CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy