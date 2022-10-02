Read full article on original website
5d ago
This has got to be one of the dumbest reason to shoot someone that I’ve ever heard of..!!!!!!.., sit on the ground and eat your barbecue for crying out loud.., that plate of food cost you the rest of your life, not to mention another persons life and another family’s lost…..
Theresa Davis
6d ago
his as got plenty of places to sit now.all of it hard concrete.you could have went home and stayed home.you could be layjmg down in the air dum as
wdhn.com
New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert...
dothanpd.org
Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of Children
On Thursday, 10/6/2022, Dothan Police Officers were made aware of possible illegal dug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive. Officers and investigators went to that residence where they detected a strong odor marijuana inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence which led to the discovery of dug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence.
WALB 10
Americus armed robbery suspect charged
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department. Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail before noon Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six criminal ethics violations. He faces six counts of Soliciting For The Purpose Of Corruptly Influencing Official Action, though specific allegations have...
wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
wfxl.com
Identity of man, women sought in Dougherty County motor vehicle theft
The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a September motor vehicle theft. Police say that the motor vehicle theft occurred at the Circle K on Holly Drive around 4:15 a.m. on September 27. The man in the photo is a suspect...
wdhn.com
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshals, along with the Dothan Police Department made a fourth arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in...
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
wdhn.com
Four suspects charged with robbery of restaurant: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has charged four suspects in relation to BTJ Wing’s restaurant robbery. On Wednesday, September 28th, DPD responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. The individuals became aggressive with the employees of the establishment and started destroying property.
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
