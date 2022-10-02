Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year
A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News
Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽♂️✅,"...
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move
Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Bubba Wallace Had 4-Word Reaction To Sunday's Race
Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Talladega didn't go very well for Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place in the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Wallace was in OK spirits following the race, at least. He took to social media following the race. "Well we...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns
Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today
Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national… The post LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway appeared first on Outsider.
Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL
Marco Andretti will drive the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Charlotte ROVAL.
NBC Sports
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
In an unpredictable season and topsy-turvy playoffs, it only made sense that Talladega would deliver a wildcard result. A playoff driver won a playoff race for the first time this season. How about that?. Chase Elliott’s victory moves him to the next round, the only driver guaranteed to advance heading...
NASCAR: Could 2022 see the first winless Cup champion?
Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.
fordauthority.com
Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang Loses Fall Talladega 2022 At The Line: Video
Ryan Blaney made a last-ditch attempt to put the No. 12 Nascar Mustang in Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2nd, but lost the race by .046 seconds to Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Blaney’s No. 12 Mustang lost ground when Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro shot...
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News
NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
CBS News
Chase Elliott rolls to 5th victory at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WUPA) -- A last-lap push from Erik Jones sends Chase Elliott into the lead and to victory lane Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The Dawsonville, Georgia native and Cup Series regular-season points champion won for the fifth time in 2022. Elliott held off Playoff rival Ryan Blaney and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Allmendinger to return to Cup Series full time next season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger's NASCAR career will come full circle in 2023 when he returns to the Cup Series full time to drive for Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger retired after the 2018 season but was lured back into competition by his close friends Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. The duo was attempting to build Kaulig Racing into a legitimate team that could move to NASCAR's top series and coaxed Allmendinger into helping.
What Drivers Said at Talladega
It was a very un-Talladega-like race Sunday. Here's what the competitors had to say about the very unusual event.
