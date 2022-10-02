Beyonce Is ‘Proud’ Of Solange As She Becomes 1st Black Woman To Compose For NY Ballet

Image Credit: Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock

Beyonce just proved she is one proud big sis as she lavished praise on Solange for her ground-breaking work with the New York Ballet. The “Break My Soul” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (October 2) to share a few snaps of her younger sibling and congratulate her for becoming the first Black woman to compose for the iconic dance institute.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyonce wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

The Grammy-winning superstar concluded the message with a lyric from her song “Cozy” off her new album Renaissance. “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.,” Beyonce wrote, which many fans believe is in reference to Solange allegedly defending Beyonce in a fight with Jay-Z in the famous elevator security clip.

While Beyonce is busy celebrating her family, the star has some good news to toast to as well. She is reportedly getting ready for a world tour based on the new album! Page Six reports that an official announcement can “be expected in the coming weeks” with a kick off for the Renaissance tour to be sometime in the beginning of 2023. This will be her first solo tour since she wowed the crowds during her Formation tour in support of her album, Lemonade, in 2016.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé wrote alongside the debut of Renaissance’s cover art. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”