ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Beyonce Is ‘Proud’ Of Solange As She Becomes 1st Black Woman To Compose For NY Ballet

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQFYr_0iJIQrFh00
Image Credit: Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock

Beyonce just proved she is one proud big sis as she lavished praise on Solange for her ground-breaking work with the New York Ballet. The “Break My Soul” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (October 2) to share a few snaps of her younger sibling and congratulate her for becoming the first Black woman to compose for the iconic dance institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opM1V_0iJIQrFh00
Beyonce posted a sweet message for her sister Solange on October 1, 2022.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyonce wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

The Grammy-winning superstar concluded the message with a lyric from her song “Cozy” off her new album Renaissance. “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.,” Beyonce wrote, which many fans believe is in reference to Solange allegedly defending Beyonce in a fight with Jay-Z in the famous elevator security clip.

While Beyonce is busy celebrating her family, the star has some good news to toast to as well. She is reportedly getting ready for a world tour based on the new album! Page Six reports that an official announcement can “be expected in the coming weeks” with a kick off for the Renaissance tour to be sometime in the beginning of 2023. This will be her first solo tour since she wowed the crowds during her Formation tour in support of her album, Lemonade, in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5htN_0iJIQrFh00
Beyonce said she was proud of Solange for being the first Black woman to compose for the New York Ballet. (Kevin Tachman/Shutterstock)

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Beyoncé wrote alongside the debut of Renaissance’s cover art. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Compose#Lemonade#The New York Ballet#African American#Renaissance
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit

Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
246K+
Followers
22K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy