Father in the name of Jesus, the people need You to give them hope, build their faith, comfort, strength, help, because the process of recovery is not going to be easy, neither is it going end overnight, but through you, it will, Amen.
Hurricanes 🌀🌀🌀 are unforgiving, rich, poor, black or white makes no difference. We have to take the bad & the good to live in Florida. js
Sad to think that Biden will continue to make sure all the illegals flooding in to the US will be provided for first, and useless Hyena Harris wants to exclude white people from receiving aid, it should only be given to minorities and non Caucasians!!!! All this sorry incompetent administration does is cause more hate and divine the longer they remain in office neither are mentally suited for!!! Just tearing this country apart more and more! Aid and assistance from Hurricane Ian should be given to all those needing it, regardless of race!!! How so very RACIST of vp Harris!!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Related
Sanibel Island residents return to see if their homes survived devastating Hurricane Ian as Biden surveys damage
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, Black residents feel forsaken in Ian's aftermath
God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida
Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
Idaho Billionaire Selflessly Sends Emergency Supplies to Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Ron DeSantis Orders FDOT Help Ensure Access to Pine Island by End of the Week
Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Majority Of Post-Hurricane Ian Looters Are Illegal Immigrants
Florida River Submerges City After Breaking 110-Year-Old Flood Record
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 22