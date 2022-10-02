ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Cowboys-Rams

Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover) Moneyline: Rams -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Cowboys +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.00 total) Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined. Dallas is 4-2...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

The NFL's best division? How the former NFC Least changed its reputation

There have been plenty of jokes at the NFC East's expense over the past few years, and the division has collectively deserved every one of them. But four games into this season, nobody is laughing at this division anymore. It has the NFL's best combined record at 11-5. Three of...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick

The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble

Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return

The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Should Harbaugh, Ravens have gone for it on fourth down vs. Bills?

If you were to ask a Ravens fan about their team's record, they'd likely tell you the squad should be 4-0. The flock — guided by its acrobatic QB Lamar Jackson — comfortably breezed past the two teams it's collected wins against through Week 4: the New York Jets and New England Patriots. And it dominated its other two affairs as well, against the Miami Dolphins and this past Sunday vs. Buffalo.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman dealing with foot injury

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman suffered a foot injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bateman was spotted leaving the stadium in a walking boot after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills, and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that the former first-round pick is dealing with a "mid-foot" injury. We'll need to wait for the team's official practice reports to learn more, but Bateman might be forced to miss some time.
BALTIMORE, MD

