Baylor 2023 Hoops Target Wesley Yates Announces Commitment Decision
The Baylor Bears already have two commitments in the class of 2023 and are aiming for another.
Baylor Bears' RB/WR Josh Fleeks Enters Transfer Portal
Fifth year senior running back played in 43 career games for the Bears.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest
The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
Lorena, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KWTX
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
baylor.edu
Presenting the 2022 Gilbert Distinguished Baylor Black Alumni Award winners
Since 2002, the Baylor Black Alumni Alliance (BBAA) has honored Black alumni who, though service, have earned the respect and approval of their communities and professions. Past recipients of the Rev. Robert L. Gilbert Distinguished Black Alumni Award include Monica “Dr. Moe” Anderson (BA ’84), Walter Abercrombie (BSED ’86, MSED ’92) and Robert Griffin III (BA ’10).
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
KWTX
Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Silos Baking Competition is back for its second season, and Magnolia Network has begun filming episodes of the competition at Magnolia Market where they are welcoming the public to watch the filming and participate in it. Visitors and Central Texans are enjoying watching the baking...
KWTX
Concession stand proceeds from McGregor football game raise nearly $8K for families of victims
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The concession stand proceeds, plus generous donations at the Friday night football game between McGregor and Troy, which took place hours after a tragic shooting left five people dead, including two McGregor High School students, amounted to nearly $8,000 for the victims’ families. One Troy...
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Landfill rate hike a boon for Waco concrete recycler who turns rubble into roads
Thomas Arnold is making rubble haulers quite an offer. They can carry scrap concrete to his processing sites at no charge, or they can roll up to the city of Waco’s landfill on U.S. Highway 84 and pay $100 a ton. No wonder big rigs beat a path to...
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid
As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near
Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County enacts burn ban
McLennan County commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor fires, outdoor welding without specific precautions in place, and the use of open grills, barbecues and smokers. The ban does not prohibit use of fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers. Violation of the ban is punishable by a...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (19) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Lake Waco’s Wetlands System is completely dry, not having pumped water in since March
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Lake Waco still loses millions of gallons of water every day, one water system connected to the lake has lost all its water. When Lake Waco was raised by seven feet, in 2001, many wildlife that called the area home were displaced. Shortly after, the...
