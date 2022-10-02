ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest

The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
WACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Lorena, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McGregor High School football team will have a game with Lorena High School on October 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
LORENA, TX
baylor.edu

Presenting the 2022 Gilbert Distinguished Baylor Black Alumni Award winners

Since 2002, the Baylor Black Alumni Alliance (BBAA) has honored Black alumni who, though service, have earned the respect and approval of their communities and professions. Past recipients of the Rev. Robert L. Gilbert Distinguished Black Alumni Award include Monica “Dr. Moe” Anderson (BA ’84), Walter Abercrombie (BSED ’86, MSED ’92) and Robert Griffin III (BA ’10).
WACO, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
Dave Aranda
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
US105

Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid

As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near

Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: McLennan County enacts burn ban

McLennan County commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor fires, outdoor welding without specific precautions in place, and the use of open grills, barbecues and smokers. The ban does not prohibit use of fully covered and attended grills, barbecues and smokers. Violation of the ban is punishable by a...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX

