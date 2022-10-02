Read full article on original website
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
WJCL
Clouds on Monday will keep highs in the 70s
It will be a cool start to the new week as lows take a dip to the 50s with a breeze out of the north. We will keep partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. This will prevent highs from warming past the mid 70s through the afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear by Monday evening.
WBBJ
Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast
Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
NECN
Hurricane Ian Remnants to Arrive in New England This Weekend
While we watch Hurricane Ian’s impacts along the southeastern U.S. coastline and a fourth landfall, we will see some impacts from the storm here in New England. Friday, we only see the clouds thickening up as the day goes on and this will help keep our temps a tad cooler than Thursday. Plus, at the coast we stay around 60 degrees for highs thanks to a light onshore breeze. Friday night, clouds continue to head north, and we stay in the 40s south with lows in the 30s again in the north country.
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warm afternoons and pleasant nights
BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: Alabama’s long dry spell continues through the weekend with sunny days and clear nights. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s through Friday, but a dry cold front will bring an airmass change for the weekend. Highs drop into the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, with lows well down in the 40s by early Sunday morning. Colder pockets over North Alabama will likely visit the 30s for the first time this season by then.
Coolest air since May coming to the Northeast as fall begins
AccuWeather meteorologists say that the strongest wave of cool air since May will arrive across the Northeast just in time for the official start of fall, which begins at 9:03 p.m. EDT Thursday with the autumnal equinox. During the transition to fall, the sun’s direct rays will pass over the...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann predicts rain and winds destined for Ireland in the coming days
The Irish meteorological service has issued an update for the coming week of weather, with showers of rain and winds expected. The weather has been a mixed bag recently, with heavy rains being broken up with patches of bright and blustery phases. However, we are set to get a steadier...
rsvplive.ie
Snow and storms could blast Ireland as rare weather phenomenon develops
Ireland could be blasted by snow and storms this winter as rare weather phenomenon La Niña has developed. La Niña results in the cooling of ocean surface temperature, which affects the weather in many different parts of the world. It can cause high pressure to develop in the...
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
