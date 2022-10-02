Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Roger Maris Jr. Won’t Let Go, Insists MLB Should Have Two Home Run Records
Should Yankees slugger Aaron Judge be viewed as Major League Baseball’s single-season home run king if he can hit another round tripper over New York’s final three games? Roger Maris Jr. seems to think so. Judge, who could in the midst of a triple-crown campaign, blasted his 61st...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
tigerdroppings.com
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Posts Her Weekly Sideline Pic From Tampa Bay Game
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 last night. Chiefs owner's daughter, Gracie Hunt, was right there catching the action from the sideline... Waiting all day for Sunday Night! Let’s go CHIEFS!
Don’t lump Adam Wainwright in with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina retirement
While the St. Louis Cardinals honored all three of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the former has yet to commit to those future plans. Molina and Pujols played in their final St. Louis regular-season home game on Sunday, and the pair got a standing ovation as they were pulled together, along with Wainwright.
RELATED PEOPLE
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Yankees’ 9 players on hot seat for playoff roster: Aroldis Chapman, Matt Carpenter, more
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone answered carefully. Former closer Aroldis Chapman had yet another shaky outing in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles, walking three of the five hitters he faced, including one with the bases loaded. “We’ll continue to look for spots to get guys...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Potential candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
With Tony La Russa announcing Monday afternoon that he won’t return as the White Sox’s manager in 2023 due to health issues, the organization’s focus now turns to who will replace him. Here’s a look at who could be in the mix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games
The Chicago Cubs won 116 games on this day in 1906, and Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the 1989 NLCS.
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0