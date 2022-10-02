Hardy Recovering From ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Crash: ‘Please Keep Our Road Family in Your Prayers’

Standing by their friend. After Hardy revealed he was hospitalized from a tour bus accident, fellow celebrities reached out to publicly show their support. The country music star, 32, was taken to receive medical attention after his bus got in an accident in Bristol, Tennessee, according to NBC News. The songwriter was on the bus on Saturday, October 1, when the vehicle veered off the road and flipped over onto its side.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO