Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Related
NBC Chicago
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley
Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can ‘Unique' Weapon N'Keal Harry Boost Bears' Struggling Pass Attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
Report: Fan Tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa...
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
NFL・
Bears' Cody Whitehair on Injured Reserve; N'Keal Harry Activated
Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
PFF 2023 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Select Alabama QB Bryce Young
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
Each 2022 MLB Wild Card Game Start Info and How to Watch Them
MLB Wild Card weekend series start time, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s the best time of year for every baseball fan: October. This month means playoff baseball is finally here, and there will be even more of it in 2022 with the new expanded postseason format.
MLB・
Cubs' Willson Contreras Soaks in Potential Last Home Game — Again
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0