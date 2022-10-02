Read full article on original website
Related
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Vermont’s Teacher of the Year takes you inside her active classrooms
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Robyn Newton is Vermont’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Her office changes every day, but she’s the physical education teacher for the Vergennes Union Elementary School. “We ski, we ice skate, we play tennis, we learn pickleball, we learn Frisbee; golf. Yeah, we swim,”...
Vermont’s retail cannabis market is open for business
Three retail cannabis shops have opened their doors to recreational users.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage. Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott. If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the...
WCAX
Penny Cluse to close their doors for good
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
WCAX
Substitute shortages persist as COVID and other illnesses circulate schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID and other illnesses are circulating in Vermont classrooms, sending teachers home. Since positions are already open in Vermont’s schools, districts are scrambling to fill classrooms. Spaulding High School is expected to be back open Tuesday after closing Monday because of staffing shortages due to...
WCAX
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 4...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
WCAX
Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington...
WCAX
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. FLORA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont
Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
WCAX
Vermont State Colleges System wraps up contract negotiations
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System has wrapped up negotiations with its three bargaining units. The bargaining units represent administrative, maintenance and faculty staff across the colleges. The agreements differ depending on position, but college leaders say there were pay bumps across the board, and that the...
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
territorysupply.com
These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year
Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers
The Biden administration quietly changed the criteria for loan relief, which could affect more than 10,700 people who took out student loans in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers.
Comments / 0