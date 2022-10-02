ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Burlington, VT
Vermont Government
Vermont State
Vermont Health
WCAX

Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage. Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott. If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Penny Cluse to close their doors for good

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Substitute shortages persist as COVID and other illnesses circulate schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID and other illnesses are circulating in Vermont classrooms, sending teachers home. Since positions are already open in Vermont’s schools, districts are scrambling to fill classrooms. Spaulding High School is expected to be back open Tuesday after closing Monday because of staffing shortages due to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
Brett Miller
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington...
VERMONT STATE
#Political Podcast
nbcboston.com

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Colleges System wraps up contract negotiations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System has wrapped up negotiations with its three bargaining units. The bargaining units represent administrative, maintenance and faculty staff across the colleges. The agreements differ depending on position, but college leaders say there were pay bumps across the board, and that the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
RUTLAND, VT
territorysupply.com

These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year

Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
VERMONT STATE

