ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Explosive Plays Fuel Seahawks 48-45 Road Win Over Pesky Lions in Offensive Onslaught

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwdYO_0iJIQ6I900

Racking up more than 500 yards of total offense and not punting once the entire afternoon, Geno Smith and his offensive counterparts put recent second half struggles behind them to close out a Detroit squad that refused to go away, securing a solid three-point victory at Ford Field.

While coach Pete Carroll and his players had to sweat things out late in a back-and-forth track meet, the Seahawks rode a historic performance by their offense to close out a thrilling 48-45 road victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Leading the way, Geno Smith once again was brilliant under center, throwing for 320 yards and connecting with Will Dissly and Noah Fant for touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown, while running back Rashaad Penny torched Detroit's porous defense with 151 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, rookie cornerbacks Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen generated a pair of turnovers that led directly to 14 points.

Here are five quick takeaways from an exciting shootout at Ford Field:

1. Geno Smith… dual threat quarterback?

Heralding from West Virginia, Smith has always had decent athleticism, but running has never been viewed as a major part of his game. With that said, he’s proven on multiple occasions he can make plays with his legs when he needs to, and his ability to create as a runner aided each of Seattle’s first three scoring drives in the first half. On the game's opening possession, he vacated the pocket on 3rd and 7 and escaped to his left for a 17-yard run to the Lions 32-yard line, hitting Dissly with a back shoulder throw six plays later to take an early 7-0 advantage. On the ensuing drive, on what appeared to be a designed QB draw, he sprinted untouched for an eight-yard touchdown. After the Lions answered with a field goal, his running salvaged a drive that went off the rails with a holding penalty and five-yard loss on a screen play, turning 2nd and 25 into 3rd and 12 down to the Detroit 38 with a 13-yard scramble, leading to a field goal by Jason Myers to make it 17-9.

While Smith's rushing ability helped Seattle win an offensive track meet, he once again impressed with efficient passing at all levels of the field. Completing 76 percent of his throws and eclipsing 300 yards for a second straight week, he set a new season-high averaging 10.7 yards per attempt and posted a 132.6 quarterback rating. Through four games, he has now completed at least 70 percent of his throws in every contest and seems to keep getting better each week, playing a vital role in the team not punting a single time on Sunday afternoon.

2. Much to the delight on Metcalf, explosives were back on the passing game menu.

Though Metcalf did haul in his first touchdown of the season a week ago, he hadn’t surpassed 70 yards in any of Seattle’s three games and had yet to catch a pass for more than 30 yards. Both of those droughts ended on Sunday, however, with the All-Pro talent physically dominating Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah from start to finish. Smith was looking for him from the outset, finding him on back-to-back 23 and 21-yard completions on Seattle's second scoring drive before running the ball in himself. Two possessions later, he dropped a ball in the bucket to Metcalf, who had beaten Okudah on a vertical and raced downfield for a 55-yard gain down to the Lions one-yard line, leading to a Noah Fant touchdown reception.

Metcalf continued to terrorize Okudah in the second half, beating the former first-round pick again on Seattle's first drive of the third quarter for a 26-yard reception on a perfectly thrown deep ball by Smith. He later added a clutch nine-yard catch on 3rd and 4 to extend a drive that eventually ended with Penny's first long touchdown run to push the lead to 15 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. By the end of the game, he had slid into 10th all-time on the franchise's receptions list and finished with the third-most yardage in a game in his career thus far.

3. Thanks in part to the play clock operator, Seattle’s ground game came to life after halftime.

Surprisingly, the Seahawks couldn't find any traction on the ground in the first half away from Smith's clutch scrambling against a Lions defense that ranked 27th defending the run entering Sunday's game.  Penny and Walker had 24 combined rushing yards on seven carries with 40 out of their 70 yards coming courtesy of the quarterback. But a bizarre play midway through the third quarter changed everything. Facing 3rd and 16 after Smith got flagged for intentional ground, the Seahawks initially looked like they would be held to field goal when the quarterback misfired a pass to Lockett. But officials wound up redoing the play due to a play clock malfunction, giving Seattle a second chance.

Appearing to audible to a draw, Smith handed it off to Penny, who rocketed through a wide gap and accelerated past two oncoming defenders on his way to a 36-yard touchdown. The former first-round pick would eventually put a dagger in Detroit late in the fourth quarter when he took advantage of perfect blocking on a counter to explode off the right tackle and race untouched for a 41-yard touchdown to push the lead back to 10 points with 2:22 to go. After being held to eight rushing yards in the first half, he went off with 143 yards after halftime, amassing most of that yardage on the two clutch third down touchdown runs.

4. While there were positives early, the “Legion of Matadors” unfortunately showed up second half.

Much like last week, coach Pete Carroll shouldn't have much to complain about on offense as Seattle nearly put up a 50-burger on Detroit. But his defense continues to function like a sieve, consistently hampered by self-inflicted wounds, poor run fits and tackling, and coverage mishaps. Ironically, the Seahawks came out playing much better, forcing back-to-back three and outs, doubling their output from the first three games. But Tyler Lockett fumbled returning a punt after the initial stop, giving the ball right back to Jared Goff, who found T.J. Hockenson for a 32-yard touchdown on the very next play. The Lions also used trickery on fourth down on the next drive with punter Jack Fox completing a fake punt pass to Quintez Cephus to move the chains, eventually setting up a field goal to cut the lead to 14-9.

After that point, with the exception of Bryant's forced fumble and Woolen's pick six to open the second half, the Seahawks couldn't get any stops to save their lives against an offense that was missing their top two receivers and top running back. Hockenson exploded for 179 receiving yards and two scores, including making linebacker Cody Barton look silly on an 81-yard catch and run where he didn't let the defender push him out of bounds and then outran him along the sideline. Jamaal Williams also ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run with Jordyn Brooks and Josh Jones coming up empty with bad missed tackles. Allowing 45 points to a short-handed unit is just another bad look for a defense that continues to be one of the league's worst.

5. Rookies continue to shine, coming up with big plays on both sides of the football.

It's hard to be optimistic about Seattle's defense after letting Goff nearly eclipse 400 yards passing without Amon-Ra. St. Brown or DJ Chark. But rookies continued to come through in a major way on that side of the football, starting with the turnovers created by Bryant and Woolen. Bryant looked like Byron Maxwell punching the ball out of Kalif Raymond's hands after initially giving up a catch, leading to Fant's touchdown moments later. Then to open the second half, offsetting a few penalties he was tagged with in the first half, Woolen flashed his remarkable 4.26 speed on a crossing route, making up a ridiculous amount of ground quickly to jump Goff's throw and return it 40 yards for six points. Up front, outside linebacker Boye Mafe also enjoyed a stellar game, recording four tackles, a pair of pressures on Goff, and a special teams stop.

Offensively, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas turned in strong games protecting Smith, allowing the quarterback to get through the game being hit only three times and not being sacked once, while also helping open up run lanes for Penny in the second half. Walker also chipped in, rushing for a season-high 39 yards while seeing extensive action rotating in behind Penny.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Tyler Lockett
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Ford Field
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy