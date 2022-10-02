ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

By Joe Najarian
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WhVL_0iJIPt3M00

Let's round up the Week 4 action from the NFC East.

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields.

The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.

Let's recap the action in the NFC East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jykHf_0iJIPt3M00

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The Eagles showed impressive resilience against a surprise Jaguars team, rallying from an early 14-0 hole with 29 unanswered points. Philadelphia remains the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pick-six to start the game’s scoring but rebounded nicely with 204 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. RB Miles Sanders ran wild, racking up 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the defense continued to dominate opponents. They recovered five fumbles, two recovered by outside linebacker Hasson Reddick.

After falling behind 14-0, the Eagles erupted for 20 second-quarter points, with rushing touchdowns from Hurts, Sanders, and running back Kenneth Gainwell to put Philadelphia in front for good.

A Jake Elliott field goal and Sanders’s second touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville made it a one-score game on a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Jamal Agnew, but a fumble recovery by Javon Hargrove snuffed out any potential comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TY5FN_0iJIPt3M00

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) / Washington Commanders (1-30

The Dallas Cowboys remain unbeaten with Cooper Rush under center, picking up their second division win of the year in a row.

Rush threw a pair of touchdowns, one to receiver CeeDee Lamb and the other to receiver Michael Gallup, the latter making his return from an ACL injury suffered last year.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice, once by Trevon Diggs.

Dallas opened the scoring with a pair of field goals by Brett Maher before Washington took the lead on a touchdown pass to rookie receiver Jahan Dotson. Dallas grabbed the lead right back when Gallup hauled in a touchdown pass from Lamb, giving them a 12-7 lead at the half.

After both teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Dallas dominated the final 15 minutes by putting up 10 points, intercepting Wentz again, and forcing two turnovers on downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekRcH_0iJIPt3M00

Photos by USA Today Sports, via IMAGN Content Services, LLC

New York Giants (3-1)

The New York Giants overcame injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor by racking up 262 rushing yards in a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Running back Saquon Barkley was leaned on heavily due to the quarterbacks' injuries and made the most of the opportunity, rushing for 146 yards. Before his injury, Jones had 68 rushing yards and both Giants touchdowns, despite only throwing 13 passes.

The defense sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields five times and recovered three fumbles, including one on special teams.

After holding the Bears to a field goal on their first drive, the Giants marched down the field and scored on Jones’s first touchdown run. The Bears stormed back with a drive deep into Giants' territory but again only came away with a field goal.

In the second quarter, the Giants' defense forced a fumble, and the offense responded with another touchdown drive, capped off by Jones’s second touchdown run. The Bears then recovered a Giants muffed punt but only came away with another field goal before halftime.

The second half was uneventful in terms of scoring, with two field goals by the Giants and one by the Bears. Taylor would take over for Jones after an ankle injury, but he would also be injured, leading to the Giants using the wildcat formation with Barkley receiving direct snaps.

Although the Bears had a sliver of life when Gano missed a potential game-sealing field goal, the Giants' defense stopped any miracle play from happening.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Bears#American Football#Giants Win
The Spun

NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday

A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:. "Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy