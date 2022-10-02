NFC East Week 4 Roundup: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Win

Let's round up the Week 4 action from the NFC East.

Week 4 would see one division matchup between NFC East teams, the Cowboys and Commanders, while the Giants and Eagles each played their respective games on rain-soaked fields.

The only team not to pick up a win was the Commanders, who continue to play uninspired football. Meanwhile, the Eagles continue to look like the team to beat in the division.

Let's recap the action in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

The Eagles showed impressive resilience against a surprise Jaguars team, rallying from an early 14-0 hole with 29 unanswered points. Philadelphia remains the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pick-six to start the game’s scoring but rebounded nicely with 204 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown. RB Miles Sanders ran wild, racking up 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the defense continued to dominate opponents. They recovered five fumbles, two recovered by outside linebacker Hasson Reddick.

After falling behind 14-0, the Eagles erupted for 20 second-quarter points, with rushing touchdowns from Hurts, Sanders, and running back Kenneth Gainwell to put Philadelphia in front for good.

A Jake Elliott field goal and Sanders’s second touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville made it a one-score game on a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Jamal Agnew, but a fumble recovery by Javon Hargrove snuffed out any potential comeback.

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) / Washington Commanders (1-30

The Dallas Cowboys remain unbeaten with Cooper Rush under center, picking up their second division win of the year in a row.

Rush threw a pair of touchdowns, one to receiver CeeDee Lamb and the other to receiver Michael Gallup, the latter making his return from an ACL injury suffered last year.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice, once by Trevon Diggs.

Dallas opened the scoring with a pair of field goals by Brett Maher before Washington took the lead on a touchdown pass to rookie receiver Jahan Dotson. Dallas grabbed the lead right back when Gallup hauled in a touchdown pass from Lamb, giving them a 12-7 lead at the half.

After both teams traded field goals in the third quarter, Dallas dominated the final 15 minutes by putting up 10 points, intercepting Wentz again, and forcing two turnovers on downs.

Photos by USA Today Sports, via IMAGN Content Services, LLC

New York Giants (3-1)

The New York Giants overcame injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor by racking up 262 rushing yards in a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

Running back Saquon Barkley was leaned on heavily due to the quarterbacks' injuries and made the most of the opportunity, rushing for 146 yards. Before his injury, Jones had 68 rushing yards and both Giants touchdowns, despite only throwing 13 passes.

The defense sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields five times and recovered three fumbles, including one on special teams.

After holding the Bears to a field goal on their first drive, the Giants marched down the field and scored on Jones’s first touchdown run. The Bears stormed back with a drive deep into Giants' territory but again only came away with a field goal.

In the second quarter, the Giants' defense forced a fumble, and the offense responded with another touchdown drive, capped off by Jones’s second touchdown run. The Bears then recovered a Giants muffed punt but only came away with another field goal before halftime.

The second half was uneventful in terms of scoring, with two field goals by the Giants and one by the Bears. Taylor would take over for Jones after an ankle injury, but he would also be injured, leading to the Giants using the wildcat formation with Barkley receiving direct snaps.

Although the Bears had a sliver of life when Gano missed a potential game-sealing field goal, the Giants' defense stopped any miracle play from happening.

Join the Giants Country Community