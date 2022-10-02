Related
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler
Off campus shooting leaves UL Lafayette student in critical condition, police say
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle belonging to man suspected in Lafayette Parish triple murder-suicide found in Iberville Parish
Grand jury expected to hear case after Livingston deputy rear ends, kills driver stopped in road
Man faces murder charge for allegedly selling drugs to victim who overdosed, officials say
Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene
New locks, doors, camera systems for Pointe Coupee Detention Center
Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0