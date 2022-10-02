ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported officer-involved shooting at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road and Lee Drive. Reports of gunfire came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8. BRPD was dispatched to an assistance call relative to an “emotionally disturbed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline to apply to take part in the Louisiana State Police cadet class is fast approaching. Interested applicants have until Monday, Oct. 17 to submit paperwork. Click here for more details. Officials said the entire application process can take between nine and 12 months...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother of Devin Page Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the three-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet on April 12, 2022, as he was sleeping in his home. The lawsuit alleges that after each of multiple acts of violence...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer; jurors see graphic crime scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after the death of Zachary police officer and firefighter Christopher Lawton, the man accused of killing him is on trial. Albert Franklin’s trial had been delayed and rescheduled over the years but testimony started on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Jurors saw the graphic crime scene from the eyes of detectives and heard the accounts of witnesses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

