VERY DRY, WARM FALL DAYS: The long dry spell continues across Alabama and much of the Deep South as we see no chance of rain the next 10-14 days for Alabama. Remember, this is not too unusual for October in Alabama as it is a driest month of the year statistically. The forecast the rest of this week will feature sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s, while night will be in the 50s. On Friday, a cold front will pass through the state, but with no moisture to work with, it will come through in dry fashion. However, it will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO