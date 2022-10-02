Read full article on original website
Doug Pederson Reacts To Making His Return To Philadelphia
For the first time since being fired at the end of the 2020 season, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was back at Lincoln Financial Field - this time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson and the Jaguars lost to the team he once led to...
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Eagles vs Cardinals Pick, Prediction and Exclusive Promo (Eagles to Overwhelm Cardinals)
The Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and Jalen Hurts looks like a top-tier MVP candidate through four weeks. As Philly’s rise continues, BetMGM is giving Eagles fans a free $1,000 bet for Week 5 vs the Cardinals to celebrate. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You’ve got...
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Eagles’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
If there is one team that is surprising the NFL world in 2022, that is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are the only 4-0 team remaining in the league and are in good shape for a playoff spot, with their eyes on an NFC East crown and more. Although the...
Reddick leads charge of Eagles’ takeaway defense
It’s not enough for Haason Reddick to just get sacks. On Sunday, he got both and helped the Eagles stay undefeated. “He’s got a knack for the ball,” Fletcher Cox said. “A lot of people go for the big hit on the quarterback but I think getting the ball out ... That’s what we talk about a lot, ‘Let’s get the ball out. Let’s give our offense a chance to be in position to go score.’
