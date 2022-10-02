ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 4 win vs. Jaguars

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
James Bradberry
FOX Sports

NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Reddick leads charge of Eagles’ takeaway defense

It’s not enough for Haason Reddick to just get sacks. On Sunday, he got both and helped the Eagles stay undefeated. “He’s got a knack for the ball,” Fletcher Cox said. “A lot of people go for the big hit on the quarterback but I think getting the ball out ... That’s what we talk about a lot, ‘Let’s get the ball out. Let’s give our offense a chance to be in position to go score.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy