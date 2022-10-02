ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help

On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Canarsie Grocery Worker and Customer Shot in Store

A supermarket worker and a customer were shot and wounded in a Brooklyn grocery store, police said Monday. The victims were inside Awesome Food Corp. at the corner of E. 105th St. and Glenwood Rd. in Canarsie when a gunman drove up. “She just went in to purchase something and...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Dupuis
CBS New York

2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire

NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Soccer Mommy#Snail Mail#Brooklyn Vegan#Pavement#The Pavement Museum
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital reopening with more beds

NEW YORK - A hospital for extremely sick children will soon reopen in East Harlem after getting a much-needed expansion. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand to bless the renovated, expanded and newly named ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital. "It's really important for those of us who dare to say that we are trying our best to be followers of Jesus. Because he was always, he always had, like, a special radar for those on the side of the road, those who are not being tended to, those who people usually walk by. That's why we want to, in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
CBS New York

NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body

NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy