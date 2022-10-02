Read full article on original website
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Review: Mill Basin Deli in Brooklyn
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I may have never tried 2nd Ave Deli until recently — which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — but I have been to Mill Basin Deli countless times; and although Yom Kippur begins at sundown tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, I thought I would write about my most recent experience dining at even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
East New York Woman, 22, Found Dismembered and Stuffed in Suitcases in Brooklyn Apartment
The chopped up remains of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was turning her life around after surviving an abusive relationship were found in two suitcases in her apartment last month, according to reports released by NYPD. Dasia Johnson was found after Jackson’s aunt requested a welfare check after calls to...
Canarsie Grocery Worker and Customer Shot in Store
A supermarket worker and a customer were shot and wounded in a Brooklyn grocery store, police said Monday. The victims were inside Awesome Food Corp. at the corner of E. 105th St. and Glenwood Rd. in Canarsie when a gunman drove up. “She just went in to purchase something and...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover
NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50
In the coming weeks, 300 MTA buses along nine routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.
2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire
NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Shots fired near NYU Brooklyn campus; teen slashed in face about a block away
NYU students received an alert Tuesday morning after shots rang out near MetroTech Center — one of two nearby incidents in Brooklyn.
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital reopening with more beds
NEW YORK - A hospital for extremely sick children will soon reopen in East Harlem after getting a much-needed expansion. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand to bless the renovated, expanded and newly named ArchCare at Mother Cabrini Hospital. "It's really important for those of us who dare to say that we are trying our best to be followers of Jesus. Because he was always, he always had, like, a special radar for those on the side of the road, those who are not being tended to, those who people usually walk by. That's why we want to, in his...
Missing Brooklyn boy, 13, rode trains for 4 days before returning home, mom says
BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy who disappeared after taking out the trash late last month returned home on Wednesday and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation, police said on Monday. The teen’s mother had flown to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri to search for her son who was staying […]
Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn
Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and the father of three was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.
Woman punched in face during unprovoked attack on Manhattan sidewalk
A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face Monday in a random attack on a Manhattan sidewalk, authorities said.
NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
