saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status following absence from Missouri game
Kirby Smart revealed on Monday that Javon Bullard’s suspension was one game and the Georgia defensive back would return to action this week when the Bulldogs play host to Auburn. “We’re expecting to get Javon back this week,” Smart said. “Tykee (Smith) did a good job, Tykee will continue...
Eastern Progress
Missouri's Mevis lands SEC Special Teams award
(Columbia) -- Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Mevis hit 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+, during a tight loss to Georgia. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker
This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
Ga. grandmother who returned bag of cash to KFC loses husband to cancer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother who selflessly returned an envelope of cash she found in her to-go order at Kentucky Friend Chicken has lost her husband to cancer. JoAnn Oliver made headlines after she ordered at the drive-thru at a Jackson County KFC earlier this month, only...
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
The Post and Courier
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
939theeagle.com
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager
A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
Red and Black
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds conference to address Athens’ housing crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
accesswdun.com
New Gang Prosecution Unit scores first indictments since inception
Two Athens-Clarke County men face a total of 51 charges as part of an investigation spearheaded by the Georgia Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit. Nigel “Fredo” Harvey and Nicholas “Necco” Wiseman are alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods gang, and are accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, as well as various weapons and drug offenses.
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly shooting in Athens, meat cleaver attack in Gainesville
Athens-Clarke County Police have a homicide on their hands: a man was shot and killed on Fairview Street. He was found in a car near Nellie B. in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. The police investigation is ongoing. There is a long list...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
