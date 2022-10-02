ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

fox8live.com

Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
FLORIDA STATE
fox8live.com

President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just about one week after Hurricane Ian decimated homes and businesses, President Joe Biden is set to head to Florida Wednesday . Jeremy Greenberg, Chief of the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA, told Washington News Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner that the agency has 2,000 people on the ground and hundreds of more workers from other federal agencies are also assisting in the recovery.
FLORIDA STATE
fox8live.com

AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. The widely-expected announcement was accompanied by a nearly seven-minute long video of Landry touting his previous accomplishments, as well as laying out why he should be Louisiana’s next governor.
LOUISIANA STATE

