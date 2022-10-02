Read full article on original website
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Man charged for ‘dangerous propellant’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney man charged with being under the influence of meth on Sept. 18 also faces a misdemeanor of assault and battery on a correction or detention officer by recklessly propelling a dangerous substance, saliva. Joseph M. Cates pleaded not guilty to both on Sept....
Post Register
Woman arrested in Bonneville County with company's stolen car
A woman was arrested in Bonneville County Sunday after she was reportedly caught driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Melissa Ilene Coz-Lizarraga, 46, was reportedly driving a white Ford F-350, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kelly Blue Book estimates the truck to have a value of just under $20,000.
