KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Georgia football: Kickoff time for Vanderbilt game announced

Georgia's fourth home game of the season and fourth conference game of the 2022 slate will have a familiar kickoff time. The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia and Vanderbilt's game will kick off at 3:30 p.m on Oct. 15. ET and be broadcast by the SEC Network. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville last season on its way to winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. The matchup will be the third 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Georgia this season and the second weekend in a row that the Dawgs play in that timeslot, although this week's edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is broadcast by CBS.
ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5

As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
Arthur Smith: We’ll find different ways to win

The Falcons won in Week Three thanks to strong games from quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but they had to come up with a different approach against Cleveland on Sunday. While Patterson was able to play through a knee injury that had him listed as questionable, he...
On and off the ball with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey made their backcourt debut together in last night’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks. It wasn’t a pretty game, as the Pistons coughed up 21 turnovers and shot horribly from 3-point range, two of the hallmarks of last year’s 23-win season.
