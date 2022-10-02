Georgia's fourth home game of the season and fourth conference game of the 2022 slate will have a familiar kickoff time. The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia and Vanderbilt's game will kick off at 3:30 p.m on Oct. 15. ET and be broadcast by the SEC Network. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville last season on its way to winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. The matchup will be the third 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Georgia this season and the second weekend in a row that the Dawgs play in that timeslot, although this week's edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is broadcast by CBS.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO