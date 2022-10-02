Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Pitchers across MLB throw final bullpen pitches full bore
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmup pitches as if he’s already facing an opponent in the opening inning. Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch. Miami's Jesús Luzardo...
SFGate
Villar single in 10th, Giants beat D-backs in home finale
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win...
Comments / 0