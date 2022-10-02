Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards
Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Reveals He & Jeezy Squashed Beef With A Hug: ‘It Was Beautiful’
Freddie Gibbs has revealed he’s squashed his long-running feud with Jeezy after bumping into him at an airport. During a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, the Gary, Indiana rapper detailed his surprise encounter with his former CTE World boss and expressed his “relief” at finally burying the hatchet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Takes Accountability For Jeezy Beef On “$$$”
After years of feuding, Freddie Gibbs says he “got love” for Jeezy on “Rabbit Vision.”. It sounds like Freddie Gibbs is ready to bury the hatchet in his long-standing feud with Jeezy. On his latest album, $$$, Freddie Gibbs extended the olive branch to Jeezy on “Rabbit...
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
AOL Corp
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
HipHopDX.com
Lauryn Hill's Daughter Defends Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt
Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley has defended Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt after coming under fire for wearing the garment at his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. The 23-year-old — whose father is Rohan Marley, the son of late reggae legend Bob Marley –...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Kanye West For ‘Disrespectful’ ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt
Boosie Badazz has blasted Kanye West for the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt he wore during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). The shirt was donned by both Ye and the conservative pundit Candace Owens at the YZY Season 9 premiere in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. The shirt will be part of the new collection.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style
Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Honors PnB Rock With Chicken & Waffles: ‘Long Live PnB’
Kodak Black has selected a bizarre way to honor PnB Rock with an Instagram post of his chicken and waffles. Paying tribute to the late Philly rapper, Yak headed to a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, the same restaurant chain PnB Rock was eating in when he was shot and killed on September 12 in Southern Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Zay Osama Arrested On IG Live After Allegedly Leaving Machine Gun In Uber
Lil Zay Osama was denied bail by a Brooklyn federal court judge after the rapper was arrested for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber. He inadvertently documented his arrest on IG Live. According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Baby Mama Blasts Rapper After Call Out In “$$$”
Raven Tatum gave explosive details about the two’s relationship. Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron Warns Ex-GFs Against Talking To His Mother With Text Proof: 'She's Ruthless'
Cam’ron has issued a warning to his ex-girlfriends looking for sympathy from his mother, letting them know she doesn’t care about their feelings. Killa took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 4) to share a text exchange between his mom and one of his former lovers that didn’t go the way his ex intended. As Cam’ron wrote in his caption, women from his past should think twice about sliding into his mom’s inbox in hopes of winning her son back.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Celebrates 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' 10th Anniversary With Exclusive Vinyl
Kendrick Lamar is celebrating the 10th anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city by releasing a limited edition vinyl reissue. The exclusive vinyl puts a new spin on the album’s design, featuring a black-and-white version of the van from the original deluxe cover set in front of a bare, all-black backdrop.
hypebeast.com
Takeoff and Quavo Speak on Future of Migos: "We Always Family"
Takeoff and Quavo have opened up about the future of Migos with Offset, following speculation that the trio may have disbanded. Speaking on the Big Facts podcast, the pair explained that they’re currently focused on cementing their Unc & Phew duo rather than working on other projects related to Migos like Culture 4. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying, because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared, adding that they’re “supposed to stick together.” He continued, “Sometimes when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”
