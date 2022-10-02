Hardy Recovering From ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Crash: ‘Please Keep Our Road Family in Your Prayers’

Country singer-songwriter Hardy and his touring team are recovering from a bus accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The singer took to social media to update fans, revealing that all four people who were on the bus, including himself, “were all treated for significant injuries.”

Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean . The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next few weeks.” However, his bus driver is still being treated.

“Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital,” Hardy wrote in his statement. “His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

The singer also acknowledged that the recovery time “may cost us at a couple of shows,” but he affirmed there will be updates from his team “in the coming days.” The singer and his camp were scheduled to play a string of shows through December, starting on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field with his longtime friend, Morgan Wallen , in Arlington, Texas.

Variety has reached out to Hardy’s team for further comment.

Hardy rose to fame in 2018 with the song “Up Down,” featuring frequent collaborators Wallen and Florida Georgia Line. Since then, the 32-year-old has gone on to pen several of his own No. 1s including “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “Beers On Me” with Dierks Bentley and Breland.