ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after the tough loss to No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3GZ0_0iJINpsg00

The head coach was evidently disappointed in the team's performance and expects better

Another week, another tough loss for the Stanford Cardinal.

In what was the last leg of a three week stretch of playing ranked teams, Stanford had a tough matchup against the new look Oregon Ducks. The No. 13 ranked Ducks had already seemed to be hitting their stride in weeks prior, but they may have played their best game in the Dan Lanning era against Stanford.

The defense was making life a living hell for the Stanford offense, who wasn't able to score a touchdown until late in the third quarter. The Stanford defense was holding their own for the first half of the game, but similar to the Washington and USC games, were just on the field too much. This isn't profound by any means, but the more opportunities you give to offenses, the worse off your chances are of consistently stopping them.

Head coach David Shaw spoke to the media after the game, and expressed what all went wrong for the Cardinal citing injuries, limited playbook, and not being to force crucial stops. Watch what he had to say below!

David Shaw- Stanford Postgame Press Conference Video 10.1.22 (; 10:54)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Stanford Cardinal#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Usc
Emerald Media

Student section chants garner community reaction, condemnation

Derogatory chants about opposing teams at the University of Oregon’s football games are commonly heard from the student section. But UO made national headlines after videos recorded of students shouting “Fuck the Mormons” at a football game against Brigham Young University. “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
kcfmradio.com

Caregiver Shortage; Cyclist Killed; Goin’ With The Flo

It is a problem that all communities are dealing with, and with Florence retirement numbers increasing it is a concern for those working with the elderly. With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460-thousand family caregivers in the state providing five-point-seven billion dollars of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith is a faculty member at Clackamas Community College and says some people may not even realize they are caregivers.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE

Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
ROSEBURG, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
WILSONVILLE, OR
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
kezi.com

Fire officials carrying out controlled burn near Coburg Hills

EUGENE, Ore. -- KEZI 9 News has received confirmation from the Coburg Rural Fire District that smoke visible in the Coburg Hills area is the result of a controlled burn. Fire officials say they plan to burn about 37 acres in the area, and the fire will not spread beyond that area. There is no threat to the public, officials said. This burn is being carried out to thin fuels that could cause a bigger, more destructive fire if left unattended.
COBURG, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
EUGENE, OR
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
284
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy