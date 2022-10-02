Oh, so close: Fort Atkinson falls 42-41 to DeForest on Homecoming

Football can be as beautiful as it is brutal.

It was the latter for the Blackhawks on homecoming night Friday.

DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes accounted for five touchdowns, including a 21-yard score late in the game, and the Norskies went ahead for good on the two-point conversion with a trick play in a 42-41 victory over the Fort Atkinson football team at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium in Badger Small action.

The Blackhawks played their hearts out in front of a packed house only to come up a play or two short, dropping their fourth consecutive game and falling nearly all of the way out of the playoff mix with a gut-wrenching loss.

“I am incredibly proud of our guys,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “We’ve had some disappointing outcomes the last few weeks. Nobody we have played has walked off field saying ‘boy, that was easy’.

“DeForest coach Aaron Mack said we were the toughest opponent they had faced since Kimberly. That’s a heck of a compliment to be compared to a program like that.

“We told our guys on Saturday at practice that you can be disappointed in the outcome but can be proud of the effort and play out there at the same time. Sometimes the outcome doesn’t tell you the entire story.”

Keyes, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, capped a 48-second scoring drive with a 21-yard scamper up the gut to pull the Norskies within 42-41 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left. DeForest, which had a field goal blocked and also missed a point after, went for two and the lead, using a little creativity to do it.

Senior Brody Hartig took a jet sweep to the left side of the formation and with a defender closing in lofted a wobbly pass for senior Alex Van Ooyen, who was uncovered and made a leaping grab to secure the throw and put DeForest ahead 42-41.

“We weren’t surprised by their decision to go for it,” Nelson said. “That was a great play by them putting our corner in a position of conflict.

“Hartig is probably the best athlete we’ve seen this season. The receiver just barely landed inbounds. You just have to tip your cap. They got us on that one. That’s what hurts about this game is it comes down to five or six plays. It’s just tough when you see your guys battle so hard.”

Fort, which had a 472-289 edge in total offense, took over at its 25-yard line with 2:44 to go. On the first play, disaster struck. Senior quarterback Dane Brost hit sophomore tight end Jaren Strasburg over the middle before a Norskies linebacker came in and stripped the ball. DeForest senior linebacker Caleb Bendixen recovered and returned it to the plus 25.

Keyes, who had 16 carries for 70 yards and went 14-for-25 passing for 157 yards, picked up one first down on a third and short, but the Blackhawks used all their timeouts and did regain possession with 41.8 seconds to go at their own 21. Two plays later, sophomore wide receiver Lakyn Hintz fumbled on the sideline trying to get out of bounds to stop the clock and DeForest recovered to ice it.

Fort’s first offensive possession of the night was sharp as the offensive line paved holes for senior running back Tyler Narkis and junior tailback Mason Dressler, who finished with 30 carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Dressler capped the march with a one-yard score to put the Blackhawks ahead 7-0 with 4:47 left in the first.

The Norskies punched back by taking the ensuing kick 90 yards to paydirt as junior Carter Morrison shedded a tackler just inside midfield and outran another for the tying score.

“With the amount of guys we had out, that changed things on special teams,” Nelson said. “You don’t get a lot of reps on those plays during the week. When it’s your opportunity, you have to go out and execute. This week there will be more teaching so guys know what their role is on all our special teams.”

Just under three minutes later, Brost faked a handoff to Dressler and sprinted in from 14 yards away.

The Blackhawks (2-5, 0-4 in conference) really had wind in their sails when senior defensive lineman Albion Mane intercepted a tipped Keyes pass and took it 35 yards for a TD, pushing the lead to 20-6 late in the first quarter.

Keyes used a second effort to drag a pair of tacklers with him on a one-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

Dressler showed off his speed on Fort’s ensuing series with a 55-yard burst to move it just inside the red zone. On third and goal, Dressler went in untouched from a yard out, increasing Fort’s lead to 27-12.

Three minutes later, Hartig made a pair of Blackhawks miss near the sideline on a 10-yard TD grab.

The Blackhawks’ following drive stalled. On the punt, sophomore Paddy Keelty could not field a high snap and was forced to fall on the ball at the Fort 27.

A few plays later, Keyes scored on a hard-fought three-yard rush to cut the DeForest deficit to 27-26 at halftime.

The Norskies (4-3, 4-1), who have won four straight, engineered a nice drive out of the locker room but turned it over on downs as senior defensive back Isaac Seavert defended a fourth-down pass to Hartig in the back of the end zone.

After a Fort punt, DeForest had a 37-yard field goal blocked.

The Blackhawk offense, which averaged 7.4 yards per play, needed just 2:30 to find the end zone on a 1-yard run by Dressler, who leveled a linebacker at the goal line for his third score of the game to make it 34-26.

“Two weeks ago, we had a 200-yard receiver in Eli Cosson,” Nelson said. “This week, we had a 200-yard rusher in Dressler. That speaks to the consistency in practice. We don’t want to be one-dimensional on offense.

“We want to understand where the defense is vulnerable and attack it. The offensive line came to the sideline and explained what they were feeling and seeing what was there.

“Mason was asking about cutbacks, who to follow and wrapping inside. If you are going to run the football for 300 yards versus a great team like DeForest, it takes an entire offense working together.”

DeForest returned the ensuing kick to inside Fort territory and quickly made it 34-all late in the third on a Keyes four-yard run after a fake handoff. Keyes hit junior Tucker Grundahl for the two-point conversion.

Fort’s next drive ended with a Keelty punt, which was partially blocked giving the Norskies a short field. The Blackhawk defense got a crucial stop as Keyes overthrew his receiver inside the Blackhawk 20 on fourth down with 9:12 left in the game.

There, Fort went to work on the ground, relying on its offensive line to move it down the field. Narkis moved the chains on four separate rushes. Brost, who went 12-for-20 passing for 136 yards, gained nine after faking a handoff to get it to the 1. After a penalty wiped away a TD, Dressler scored from 11 yards out to give Fort a 41-34 lead with 3:41 to go. Senior Geo Miguel and junior Cade Hein paved an opening on the left side for Dressler to run through.

Nelson could not be prouder of his bunch, which was playing without seven starters and several reserves, despite coming up just short.

“The competitiveness of our group was on display,” Nelson said. “We were missing so many guys on Monday in practice we couldn’t run our offense. We had a lot of new guys in different spots and sophomores coming up for their first varsity starts. We talked about not feeling sorry for ourselves and doing our jobs when the opportunity comes.

“I haven’t ever walked off the field more proud of the attitude and effort of a team that battled for the full 48 minutes.”

Senior defensive back Braeden Sayre led Fort's defense with 14 tackles and sophomore linebacker Jack Kammer made five stops.

The Blackhawks face Sauk Prairie on the road next week.

DEFOREST 42, FORT ATKINSON 41

DeForest 6 20 8 8—42

Fort 20 7 7 7—41

First quarter

FA—Dressler 1 run (Cosson kick)

D—Morrison 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

FA—Brost 14 run (kick failed)

FA—Mane 35 interception return (Cosson kick)

Second quarter

D—Keyes 1 run (run failed)

FA—Dressler 1 run (Cosson kick)

D—Hartig 10 pass from Keyes (pass failed)

D—Keyes 3 run (Hartig pass from Keyes)

Third quarter

FA—Dressler 10 run (Cosson kick)

D—Keyes 4 run (Grundahl pass from Keyes)

Fourth quarter

FA—Dressler 11 run (Cosson kick)

D—Keyes 21 run (Van Ooyen pass from Hartig)

Team statistics—Total offense: DE 289, FA 472; Yards per play: DE 4.9, FA 7.4; Passing yards: DE 157, FA 136; Rushing attempts-yards: DE 34-132, FA 44-336; Penalties-yards: DE 10-100, FA 6-65; Fumbles-lost: DE 1-0, FA 2-2; Interceptions thrown: DE 1, FA 0; First downs: DE 24, FA 30.

Individual statistics—Passing (comp.-att.-yds-td-int)—DE: Keyes 14-25-157-1-1, FA: Brost 12-20-136-0-0; Rushing attempts-yards—DE: Keyes 16-70, Carter 15-53; FA: Dressler 30-209, Kees 3-64, Narkis 7-51; Receptions-yards—DE: Hartig 7-65, Van Ooyen 3-51; FA: Hintz 4-53, Cosson 4-39, Dressler 2-31, Strasburg 1-14.