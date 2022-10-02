ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments

Perdido River fungal research Center
2d ago

The author is an idiot, if anything has rights to be somewhere it would be gators, they were on this planet waaaaaaay before people. It both angers and sickens me when I read or hear stupid comments like those of the author, because they think people are some much more important than every other species on the planet, I disagree, because those animals are the reason that we can exist in the first place. Destroying the flora and fauna only harms mankind.

4
Danny Gossett
2d ago

Alligators have been on beaches before man. What ever fool wrote this must not go outside much.

4
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
LOUISIANA STATE
Clarke County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Northport, AL
State
Florida State
County
Clarke County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alt 101.7

The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You

Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Jesus
WKRG News 5

Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South

I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
ALABAMA STATE
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
DAYTON, OH
#Hurricanes#The Beaches#Fresh Water#Northrup Chapel Church#911 Dispatchers
105.1 The Block

The Three Richest People In Alabama

The financial publication, Forbes, and the annual list of the wealthiest people in America is out. The list above, of course, has all the richest people in the world. Names you would probably expect to see on this list, combined with a couple you might not have heard of...this is the current Forbes Top 5:
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama

Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

