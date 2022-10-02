Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO