Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Sunday, Oct. 9
Pascack Hills (10-3) vs. Immaculate Heart (19-1) at Old Tappan, TBA. Ridgewood (8-5) vs. Bergen Tech (14-0) at Old Tappan, TBA. Indian Hills (10-5) vs. Tenafly (12-0) at Old Tappan, TBA. Northern Highlands (5-7) vs. Fair Lawn (12-1) at Old Tappan, TBA. Paramus (9-4) vs. Demarest (7-5) at Old Tappan,...
Wall over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Gotsch, Boben Pepe, and Cooper Harmon each scored to lead Wall to a 4-2 win over South Brunswick, in Monmouth Junction. Wall (7-3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Charlie Schirmer made six saves in the win. Aarit Hundi and Ayush Ramanan scored for South Brunswick (3-7-3), while Thomas Peterson...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Gabby Hernandez, Makenzie Fanning and Mia Irrizarry all had a goal and an assist for Brick Memorial as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Brick. The Mustangs led 2-1 at the half...
South River over Perth Amboy - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Orellana scored twice and Natalia Vera Cruz and Cynthia Silva each had a goal and an assist as South River rolled to a 6-0 win over Perth Amboy in South River. The Rams (8-4-1) scored three goals in each half. Madison Vitucci and Emily Leao had the other goals...
Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock
Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap
Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville. The...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills stays perfect with shutout over Hillsborough
Jenna Tobias scored twice to lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Hillsborough, in Hillsborough. The win kept the Warriors unbeaten at 12-0. The Warriors’ other goal came off a Hillsborough own goal. Isabella DeGiovanni and Alisha Perez combined to earn...
Somerset County Tournament field hockey roundup for quarterfinal round games, Oct. 8
Kaitlyn Feigenwinter had two goals and an assist as top-seeded Ridge, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by eighth-seeded Watchung Hills 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Somerset County Tournament in Basking Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Ridge (11-1-2) did all its damage in the second half as it...
Pennington tied Springside Chestnut Hill Academy - Girls soccer recap
In a game between two high profile programs from across the river, Pennington and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy played to a 2-2 draw in Philadelphia. Morgan Kotch scored both goals for Pennington, now 10-0-1. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, which competes in the Inter-Ac League, is now 11-1-1. Pennington took a...
Football: St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Saddle Brook
St. Mary (Ruth.) captured its first win of the season in its 37-8 victory against Saddle Brook in Rutherford. St. Mary (1-5) took control early as it jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime before allowing just eight points in the second half. Saddle Brook fell to 0-6. The...
Football: Alex Tanaka scores twice as Cherry Hill East defeats Princeton
Alex Tanaka rushed for two touchdowns as Cherry Hill East rolled by Princeton 40-14 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill East quarterback Zach Salsbery finished 5-for-7 for 80 yards and a touchdown while Maurice Sample led the Cougars (4-2) rushing with 13 carries for 123 yards and a score. Princeton fell...
Football: Toure’s late TD pushes Irvington past Montclair
Famah Toure scored a go-ahead touchdwon with less than a minute left in the game to push Irvington to a 22-21 win over Montclair, in Irvington. Toure punched in a rushing touchdown with :24 seconds left to cut Montclair’s lead to one , and then scored the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-21 lead for the Blue Knights (5-2).
Rakir Brown and defense take Barringer over Millburn (PHOTOS) - Football recap
Junior Rakir Brown rushed for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion as Barringer shut down Millburn, 17-0, in Millburn. Brown scored on a 19-yard run late in the first quarter for Barringer (4-2), which was all the scoring in the first half in the defensive battle. Isai Barraza kicked a...
Cross-Country: CBA captures Eastern States title at Manhattan College Invitational
The 2022 Manhattan College Invitational, the 50th anniversary of the event, at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx did not disappoint and featured a mix of the nations best teams and runners, and the ones from the Garden State came to compete. NJ made its mark on the 2.5-mile course,...
Blair holds off Hun - Field hockey recap
Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
Football: Howard scores four TDs in Manasquan win
Jhamier Howard scored four touchdowns to lead the way as Manasquan upended Holmdel, 35-14, in Manasquan. The Big Blue Warriors bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter as Brett Patten connected on TD passes of 57 yards to Howard and 27 yards to Jack Dettlinger. Howard added a 1-yard TD run later in the quarter and Manasquan took a 21-7 lead into the half.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Football: Pierce Olsen, Lamar Hicks lead Red Bank Regional past Neptune
After starting 0-2, Red Bank Regional has now won three in a row following its 35-7 victory over Neptune in Neptune. Pierce Olsen contributed two touchdowns for Red Bank Regional while Lamar Hicks had both a rushing and receiving score. Neptune fell to 0-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
West Side over Bayonne - Football recap
Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
