Bergen County, NJ

Wall over South Brunswick - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Gotsch, Boben Pepe, and Cooper Harmon each scored to lead Wall to a 4-2 win over South Brunswick, in Monmouth Junction. Wall (7-3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Charlie Schirmer made six saves in the win. Aarit Hundi and Ayush Ramanan scored for South Brunswick (3-7-3), while Thomas Peterson...
South River over Perth Amboy - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Orellana scored twice and Natalia Vera Cruz and Cynthia Silva each had a goal and an assist as South River rolled to a 6-0 win over Perth Amboy in South River. The Rams (8-4-1) scored three goals in each half. Madison Vitucci and Emily Leao had the other goals...
Football: Kinnelon scores 13 straight points to defeat Pequannock

Liam Parrella, Lex Lucas, and Justin Tilton each had a rushing touchdown as Kinnelon defeated Pequannock 19-7 in Kinnelon. Despite trailing 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, Kinnelon (3-3) took control the rest of the way as it scored 13 unanswered points. Lucas led his team rushing with 20 carries for 78 yards.
Somerville ties Voorhees - Girls soccer recap

Somerville played Voorhees to a 1-1 draw, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (5-4-1) scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break. Elizabeth Hunt scored for Pioneers (11-0-1) in the second half off an assist by Kaylee Lauber. Emily Kolodziej made four saves for Somerville. The...
Football: St. Mary (Ruth.) defeats Saddle Brook

St. Mary (Ruth.) captured its first win of the season in its 37-8 victory against Saddle Brook in Rutherford. St. Mary (1-5) took control early as it jumped out to a 30-0 lead at halftime before allowing just eight points in the second half. Saddle Brook fell to 0-6. The...
Football: Toure’s late TD pushes Irvington past Montclair

Famah Toure scored a go-ahead touchdwon with less than a minute left in the game to push Irvington to a 22-21 win over Montclair, in Irvington. Toure punched in a rushing touchdown with :24 seconds left to cut Montclair’s lead to one , and then scored the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-21 lead for the Blue Knights (5-2).
Blair holds off Hun - Field hockey recap

Unbeaten Blair jumped out to a 4-1 lead on four goals by Milaw Clause and hung on for a 4-3 victory over Hun in Blairstown. Alexa Cavelli scored the only goal of the first quarter to stake Hun to a 1-0 lead, but Clause scored two goals each in the second and third quarters to surge ahead.
Football: Howard scores four TDs in Manasquan win

Jhamier Howard scored four touchdowns to lead the way as Manasquan upended Holmdel, 35-14, in Manasquan. The Big Blue Warriors bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter as Brett Patten connected on TD passes of 57 yards to Howard and 27 yards to Jack Dettlinger. Howard added a 1-yard TD run later in the quarter and Manasquan took a 21-7 lead into the half.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
West Side over Bayonne - Football recap

Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
