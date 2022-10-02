ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
ENVIRONMENT
Fatherly

These Maps Show You Exactly When To Catch Peak Fall Foliage In Your State

While the days are getting shorter, and the evenings are getting cooler, it’s hard to be mad that autumn is just around the corner. It’s the season of sweaters, chili, snuggles, and, if it’s to your taste, pumpkin spice. Most importantly, it marks the return of leaf peeping. If that’s your thing, there’s a map to show you when the best time to soak in the fall changes the trees in your state.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
KSNT

Is never-ending La Niña the new normal?

(NEXSTAR) – For the third year in a row, the United States is facing another La Niña winter. Triple-dip La Niñas are rare – they’ve only been observed two other times in the past 72 years. But what was once rare could be the new normal (at least for a while), according to a recently published study.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy