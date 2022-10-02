Read full article on original website
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5
We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between September 28-Oct. 4. Any match that is played on October 5 will be considered for next week.
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher Thomas
Morris County's unsolved cases dating back to 1933.Morristown Minute. Christopher Thomas was shot and killed at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in October of 1982, to this day the killer has not been identified. October 1 marks 40 years for this unsolved case. Read on to learn about the 30 unsolved cases in Morris County.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
Diwali in Jersey City; Berta, Berta at MST; more to do in Hudson
The Saraswati Cultural Association of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City will have their Festival of Lights - Diwali 2022 celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial at Exchange Place in Jersey City. The day will include cultural performances; speeches by...
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
Field Hockey: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 5
NOTE: Group rankings are below the conferences. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown
A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
Hunterdon 4-H and Ag Fair honors four for service
The Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair organization honored two people, long-time volunteers Bernie Beatty of Bethlehem Township and Susan Miller of Raritan Township, with the 2022 Roger Everitt Award. Presented annually to people for “outstanding service to the fair,” it is named for Everitt, the fair’s first president, who died in 2017.
Somerset County Sheriff needs help naming new K-9
Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo announced a contest to name the agency’s newest K-9 officer, a male yellow Labrador retriever whose job will be to sniff out illegal drugs with his partner, Sheriff’s officer David Daneker. The contest winner will “take home some cool Somerset County Sheriff...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: 9 Degree Golf, Fort Lee, NJ
9 Degree Golf, a golf simulator along with a bar and restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. There are three owners with hospitality experience who opened the space to offer and “entertainment center” that includes golf for those who want to eat, drink and chill. The menu (View...
