Bergen County, NJ

Daily Voice

High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon 4-H and Ag Fair honors four for service

The Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair organization honored two people, long-time volunteers Bernie Beatty of Bethlehem Township and Susan Miller of Raritan Township, with the 2022 Roger Everitt Award. Presented annually to people for “outstanding service to the fair,” it is named for Everitt, the fair’s first president, who died in 2017.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County Sheriff needs help naming new K-9

Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo announced a contest to name the agency’s newest K-9 officer, a male yellow Labrador retriever whose job will be to sniff out illegal drugs with his partner, Sheriff’s officer David Daneker. The contest winner will “take home some cool Somerset County Sheriff...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: 9 Degree Golf, Fort Lee, NJ

9 Degree Golf, a golf simulator along with a bar and restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. There are three owners with hospitality experience who opened the space to offer and “entertainment center” that includes golf for those who want to eat, drink and chill. The menu (View...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

