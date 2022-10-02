Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Related
Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
Girls Tennis: Who do you think will win the upcoming state singles, doubles tournaments (VOTE)
The state singles and doubles tournaments for girls tennis was seeded on Tuesday at the NJSIAA office in Robbinsville. Action on the courts begins on Oct. 8 and runs to Oct. 22, weather permitting. Vote below on who you think will win the 2022 state singles and doubles tournaments. Polls...
HS Football: These 21 teams across N.J. are on the rise through Week 5
We’re now six weeks into the N.J. high school football season, during which we have seen teams outperform expectations, put together long winning streaks and in some cases, recover from challenging starts to the year. In September, we listed 21 teams trending up through the first three weeks of...
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith lifts Ewing over Neptune - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Smith found the back of the net twice, helping Ewing notch a 3-2 victory over Neptune in Ewing on Wednesdy afternoon. The Blue Devils, in improving to 6-7 on the campaign also received a goal from Shawnae Biggs and two assists from Thalia Hearns. Emily Gamboa-Ordini made 11 saves for the winners.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 5
This week we tip our caps to the players who can take our breath away - and simultaneously strip all manner of momentum from the opposition - with their long, thrilling returns on kickoffs and punts. The mechanics behind one of those heart-stopping returns is never a one-man ordeal, though...
Girls soccer: Figueiredo scores to push Iselin Kennedy past South River
Katelyn Figueiredo scored the sole goal of the game to push Iselin Kennedy to a 1-0 win over South River in Iselin. The goal came in the second half and Abigail Karas had the assist. Paula Antunes made five saves to earn the shutout for the Mustangs (6-4-1). Ashley Pereira...
HS Football: Stat leaders in every conference after Week 5
October has arrived and as the cool weather has begun to emerge, so have the best stat sheet stuffers in the Garden State. With six weeks in the books, there have been some big risers and fallers since the start of the year across every conference. Below are the top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 3 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
No. 12 Eastern edges Bishop Eustace - Girls soccer recap
Ava Clark made four saves as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to hang on for a 2-1 victory over Bishop distance in Voorhees. Lindsey Emerson and Jolie Brancaccio scored goals for Eastern (10-1-1). Izzy Benfield was credited with an assist. Alaina Staab was able to...
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Girls soccer: Cruz nets OT winner as North Arlington tops Saddle River Day
Junior Lia Cruz netted the matchwinner in overtime as North Arlington rallied to squeeze by Saddle River Day 2-1 in Saddle River. Junior Sophia Veloso leveled the game in the second half for North Arlington (9-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday to Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament. Senior Arancha Antunes assisted on both goals while junior goalie Daliana Rojas finished with eight saves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap
Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com broadcasts 4 HS football games Oct. 7-8 for free
Sure, there is always plenty of college football to watch on the weekend. But why not place yourself on the cutting edge of football recruiting by catching many of the state’s high school stars expected to make an impact at the college level in the coming years?. NJ.com will...
Who are the top boys soccer juniors in N.J.? Our picks, your votes
Junior year is often considered the most important academic year for high school students, and the same could be said about those who compete in athletics. The majority of these players spent their freshman and sophomore years on the bench or at the junior varsity level, hoping to make an impact on the varsity level as upperclassmen. This season, we’ve seen several juniors provide strong play in what is their first season playing significant minutes on varsity.
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
Boys soccer: Glen Rock stays unbeaten with shutout over Waldwick
Owen Neubart posted a goal and an assist to lead Glen Rock to a 2-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. The win kept Glen Rock unbeaten on the season at 8-0. Harrison Wortley also scored in the win. Zachary Sturiale made five saves to earn the shutout. Waldwick fell to...
Wood-Ridge ties Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap
Wood-Ridge played Saddle Brook to a 2-2 draw, in Saddle Brook. Emmanuel Sifunjo and Andres Rubino scored for Wood-Ridge (3-5-2), while Chase LoPresti made seven saves. Pietro Stefano and Joey DiBari scored for Saddle Brook (2-6-2). Michael Pappagallo made 12 saves for Saddle Brook. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0