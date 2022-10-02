ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Paul VI over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Senior Olivia Brocious scored twice to lead Paul VI to a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Brocious now has eight goals this season and 34 for her career. Also scoring for Paul VI was Sara O’Donnell. Ave Martin and Sofia Marchese added assists. Paul VI (5-4) has won...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit, NJ
Sports
City
Summit, NJ
NJ.com

Smith lifts Ewing over Neptune - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Smith found the back of the net twice, helping Ewing notch a 3-2 victory over Neptune in Ewing on Wednesdy afternoon. The Blue Devils, in improving to 6-7 on the campaign also received a goal from Shawnae Biggs and two assists from Thalia Hearns. Emily Gamboa-Ordini made 11 saves for the winners.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Junior Boys#The Boys
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 3 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Cruz nets OT winner as North Arlington tops Saddle River Day

Junior Lia Cruz netted the matchwinner in overtime as North Arlington rallied to squeeze by Saddle River Day 2-1 in Saddle River. Junior Sophia Veloso leveled the game in the second half for North Arlington (9-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday to Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament. Senior Arancha Antunes assisted on both goals while junior goalie Daliana Rojas finished with eight saves.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Who are the top boys soccer juniors in N.J.? Our picks, your votes

Junior year is often considered the most important academic year for high school students, and the same could be said about those who compete in athletics. The majority of these players spent their freshman and sophomore years on the bench or at the junior varsity level, hoping to make an impact on the varsity level as upperclassmen. This season, we’ve seen several juniors provide strong play in what is their first season playing significant minutes on varsity.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge ties Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap

Wood-Ridge played Saddle Brook to a 2-2 draw, in Saddle Brook. Emmanuel Sifunjo and Andres Rubino scored for Wood-Ridge (3-5-2), while Chase LoPresti made seven saves. Pietro Stefano and Joey DiBari scored for Saddle Brook (2-6-2). Michael Pappagallo made 12 saves for Saddle Brook. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy