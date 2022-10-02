Vote Yes on 1: Protect the Right-to-Work as a Tennessee Tradition. Tennessee’s Right to Work law has been an essential driver of economic growth for Tennessee since it was first enacted in 1947. Since then, businesses have flocked to Tennessee for our pro-business environment that promotes economic growth and prosperity and avoids burdensome regulations. Tennessee’s law ensures workers cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues to keep their jobs. It protects workers’ choice and is attractive to businesses. Amendment 1 to the Tennessee Constitution will ensure future generations of Tennesseans have the right to work regardless of their membership in a union and to protect Tennessee’s longstanding tradition of a friendly business climate.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO