Illinois National Guard continues support on Southwest border mission
(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area. “This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border...
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes East Texas stop
MARSHALL — Change was the key word Tuesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited students and staff on the Wiley College campus. “A lot of candidates like to get up here and tell you about what the other guy is doing wrong, but what I want to do is tell you what I’d like to change,” O’Rourke said.
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council
Bureau seeks broad spectrum of nominees to help improve public land management nationwide. The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Wyoming.
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
Oklahoma bans gender reassignment treatment for minors at Oklahoma University Health
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to ban gender reassignment treatments for children, including hormone replacement therapy, at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Senate Bill 3 is part of a package allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to health care organizations. Senate Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat said...
Idaho debates: Arkoosh, Labrador clash in fiery debate for attorney general
BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office. Republican Raúl Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator,...
Jeff Landry makes it official, announces run for governor to succeed John Bel Edwards
BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry has made his bid for governor official, kicking off what is expected to be a hotly-contested campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards next year. Landry, who is in his second term as attorney general, released a nearly 7-minute long video...
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Exchange helps match livestock with land
On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land. University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
LaRose plans stronger election investigation efforts for Ohio
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to create a division of public integrity before the November general election to help counter what he calls a “crisis of confidence” among American voters. The division – which will contain investigation sections for election administration,...
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley
Vote Yes on 1: Protect the Right-to-Work as a Tennessee Tradition. Tennessee’s Right to Work law has been an essential driver of economic growth for Tennessee since it was first enacted in 1947. Since then, businesses have flocked to Tennessee for our pro-business environment that promotes economic growth and prosperity and avoids burdensome regulations. Tennessee’s law ensures workers cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues to keep their jobs. It protects workers’ choice and is attractive to businesses. Amendment 1 to the Tennessee Constitution will ensure future generations of Tennesseans have the right to work regardless of their membership in a union and to protect Tennessee’s longstanding tradition of a friendly business climate.
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
Georgia Municipal Association hires Jim Thornton as new Governmental Relations chair
ATLANTA – The Georgia Municipal Association has announced the hiring of Jim Thornton as director of Governmental Relations. In this position, he will lead GMA’s legislative advocacy team and its efforts to support all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. The duties of the position include working with...
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
With a stroke of his pen, Parson approves income tax cut for Missourians, starting in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson put his signature on an election-year income tax cut Wednesday, heralding the phased-in reduction as a “fiscally conservative” move that will put money back in taxpayers’ pockets. Under a plan worked out by lawmakers in a monthlong special session, the...
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
