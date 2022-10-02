ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
960 The Ref

With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears

ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
FOX Sports

Marlins and Braves face off in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener. Miami went 67-95 overall and 41-37 at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had...
FanSided

Braves win NL East: Best memes and reactions trolling Mets over division crown

The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night by beating the Marlins, completing a wild comeback in the division to top the Mets. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves already knew they were going back to the MLB Playoffs to defend their crown — but now they’ll do so as NL East champions after a gritty 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 5, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (68-93, -93 RD) vs. Braves (101-60, +183 RD) game thread. This is it: Game 162. Also, it’s Game 1,035 (regular season and postseason combined) of Don Mattingly’s Marlins managerial tenure. Thank you, Donnie!. Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series...
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jordan Groshans sitting versus Braves Monday

The Miami Marlins did not list Jordan Groshans in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Groshans will sit out Monday's game while Miguel Rojas starts at shortstop and bats eighth against the Braves. The rookie is batting .278 with a .649 OPS so far this season, with...
FOX Sports

Marlins face the Braves leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (100-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-92, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The Atlanta Braves (100-60) face off against the Miami Marins (68-92) in a divisional matchup on Tuesday night. Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the visiting Braves, while lefty Braxton Garrett (3-6) will take the hill for the home Marlins. The first pitch is slated for 6:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick.
