‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
MLB power rankings: Braves sweep Mets to take over an NL East race for the history books
Mets lose all three games in Atlanta to blow their season-long NL East.
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
MLB playoff schedule: Braves outlast Mets for NL East crown, 12-team field, matchups set (10/5/22)
The New York Mets were on top of the NL East standings for most of the season, then blew it in the end. Once again, the Atlanta Braves are division champs. Their 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night made it five in a row, the turning point coming last weekend in Atlanta when they swept the Mets in a three-game series.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
Marlins and Braves face off in season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves in the season opener. Miami went 67-95 overall and 41-37 at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had...
Braves win NL East: Best memes and reactions trolling Mets over division crown
The Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night by beating the Marlins, completing a wild comeback in the division to top the Mets. The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves already knew they were going back to the MLB Playoffs to defend their crown — but now they’ll do so as NL East champions after a gritty 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 5, 2022
Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (68-93, -93 RD) vs. Braves (101-60, +183 RD) game thread. This is it: Game 162. Also, it’s Game 1,035 (regular season and postseason combined) of Don Mattingly’s Marlins managerial tenure. Thank you, Donnie!. Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series...
Marlins' Jordan Groshans sitting versus Braves Monday
The Miami Marlins did not list Jordan Groshans in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Groshans will sit out Monday's game while Miguel Rojas starts at shortstop and bats eighth against the Braves. The rookie is batting .278 with a .649 OPS so far this season, with...
Marlins face the Braves leading series 1-0
Atlanta Braves (100-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-92, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The Atlanta Braves (100-60) face off against the Miami Marins (68-92) in a divisional matchup on Tuesday night. Jake Odorizzi (5-6) is projected to start for the visiting Braves, while lefty Braxton Garrett (3-6) will take the hill for the home Marlins. The first pitch is slated for 6:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick.
